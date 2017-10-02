Beyoncé and More Music Stars Give Back to Hurricane Relief Efforts

by SOTH Team

Beyoncé’s busy September continued last week when the new East Hampton resident released her first single and music video since giving birth to twins in June. The Queen Bey announced on social media that proceeds from the new track, a remix to J. Balvin and Willy Williams hit “Mi Gente,” will be donated “to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico an other affected Caribbean islands.”

Mr. Beyoncé, aka Jay-Z, is also putting his celebrity to good work. The Tidal streaming service, of which the Brooklyn born hip hop artist is part owner, will partner with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort, with the aim of filling a 200,000 pound cargo plane with relief supplies to Puerto Rico in an effort to stem the developing humanitarian crisis. There are 19 donation drop off points throughout New York State, including the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building at 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, the Javits Center on Manhattan and the Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building at 55 Hanson Place in Brooklyn.

Singer, actress, and Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez will appear at the upcoming Tidal X: Brooklyn concert. The event will also feature performances by Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Daddy Yankee, Willow Smith, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and more, and will benefit organizations offering aid in the wakes of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Angie Martinez will host the concert, and Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda will make special appearances. Tidal X: Brooklyn takes place at the Barclays Center on October 17. Additionally, Lopez announced last week plans to donate $1 million to Puerto Rico relief efforts following Hurricane Maria. Lopez shared the news during a press conference at New York’s Javits Center, where Cuomo also spoke on behalf of the devastated island. Said Lopez at the press conference, “I am a proud Puerto Rican and I cannot tell you what it meant to me and the people of Puerto Rico to see New York not only pledge their effort but for Gov. Cuomo to actually show up with resources and supplies.”