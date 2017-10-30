Parrish Art Museum Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Weekend of Events

by Artists & Galleries

The Parrish Art Museum is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Water Mill location and the opening of Five and Forward, a new exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection, with a weekend of public programs and events from November 10–12. A series of special events, activities and cultural opportunities over the three-day weekend include a discussion with Director Terrie Sultan and a special guest from the architecture community on Friday; a members reception and exhibition preview with gallery talks by artists, as well as an anniversary benefit party, on Saturday; and a free community day on Sunday.

Visitors may view a slide presentation of images from the Water Mill museum construction all weekend long. The images were taken by photographer Jeff Heatley, who documented the process from September 2010 to December 2012.

Friday, 6 p.m. – The Impact of Architecture

In conjunction with the Parrish series, Inter-Sections: The Architect in Conversation, Parrish Art Museum director Terrie Sultan will speak with a special guest from the architecture community about the design and construction of the Herzog & de Meuron building. Topics to be discussed include: how the facility has transformed the museum’s program and focus during its first five years of operation; the museum’s relationship to its surroundings and to the community; and how the new building has affected the museum’s regional versus global mission and goals. The program is free for Parrish members as well as students; $12 general admission.

Saturday, 11 a.m.­–2 p.m. – Members Reception and Artist Gallery Talks

Parrish Members are invited to preview the nearly 100 works in Five and Forward and join talks in the galleries by artists Max Blagg, Michael Combs, Eric Dever, Bill Komoski, Bastienne Schmidt, Ned Smyth and others. Each artist will speak briefly on a specific gallery or work of art on view in Five and Forward that is of particular meaning to them. The gallery talks, by artists with close ties to the Parrish and the region, are particularly significant given that Five and Forward takes a closer look at artists who define the East End’s creative legacy. This event, which includes a reception with light fare and beverages, is intended for Parrish members. The Museum is always free for children and students.

Saturday, 5–8 p.m. – Fifth Anniversary Cocktail Party

At this festive benefit event for the Parrish, guests have the opportunity to get an intimate look at Five and Forward and mingle with the nearly 50 artists on the confirmed guest list for the evening. Among those attending is Rashid Johnson, the first artist invited by the museum to curate a gallery with his own selections from the permanent collection. The event begins in the Lichtenstein Theater with the Quintet of the Americas performing “Watercolors,” a work composed by Sag Harbor native Nell Shaw Cohen for the Parrish’s grand opening in 2012. Following the brief concert, guests can enjoy signature cocktails and specialty hors d’oeuvres by Sonnier & Castle, and live music by a harpist in the exhibition galleries. Tickets for the event are $200 for the general public, $150 for members.

Sunday, noon–4 p.m. – Free Community Day

The entire community is invited to join the Parrish Art Museum’s fifth anniversary celebration with free admission to the museum and all activities from noon to 4 p.m. Art making activities in the Lichtenstein Theater focus on the theme of “building.” Participants will create wreaths from found material and marine debris in Cindy Pease Roe’s collaborative workshop on “UpSculpting”—Pease’s term for her artistic process. Andrea Cote will facilitate a large-scale building challenge with repurposed cardboard and boxes. Museum educators Madolin Archer and Grisel Baltazar are leading guests in using paper forms to make buildings that will be displayed together as a unique cityscape. Denise Silva-Denis takes a different tack with the theme in “Building Respect, by Listening,” a workshop in making Native American talking sticks with driftwood, deerskin, pony beads and other materials. Water Mill painter Eric Dever will also lead 45-minute painting and mixed-media exercises in the studio, drawing on techniques and media used in works on view.

Gallery activities include haiku writing, inspired by works on view, with Jennifer Senft; single-gallery docent discussions with a focus on artists James Brooks, Alan Shields and William Merritt Chase; bilingual tours; and a bilingual art-based scavenger hunt. The Bridgehampton High School Marimba Band and “Saw Lady” Natalia Paruz will play live music in the lobby. Book signings by Tria Giovan, Brendan Davis and Michael Halsband, among others, and light refreshments are also part of this celebratory event for adults, children and families.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. For more information, to register for programs or purchase tickets, visit parrishart.org/fifthanniversaryweekend or call 631-283-2118.