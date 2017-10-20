Patchogue Theatre Fall 2017 Schedule: Halloween, Richard Lewis & More

by Fall Preview

Patchogue Theatre is staying busy through the fall season with something for everyone, and new executive director Gary Hygom is clearly ready to rock!

Here’s what remains to see this season.

Patchogue’s Classic Album Live series is back to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. The entire album will be performed live, start to finish, by an extremely talented group of musicians.

Just in time for Halloween—Saturday, October 28 at 8 p.m.—the oddest, most off-the-wall cult film ever made, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will be shown. The Zen Room’s live “shadowcast” enhances the experience as they act out your favorite scenes with audience participation on stage. A pre-show reception will include a Halloween Costume Contest with giveaways and a traditional “Virgin Sacrifice” on the Main Stage before the show.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is one of the most popular and sought-after big bands in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. They play an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world, and on Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. they’ll be in Patchogue.

Comedian Richard Lewis—performing Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m.—has taken his a lifetime of therapy and carved it into a commanding, compelling art form. Comedy Central recognized Lewis as one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time.

Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. 1100 and 1370 WHLI presents a Night of Doo Wop hosted by The Wiseman and featuring Stan Zinka’s Del Satins, The Happenings, The Chiclettes, The Dupress and Charlie Thomas & The Drifters.

Patchogue Theater is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. For tickets and other info visit patchoguetheatre.org or call 631-207-1313.