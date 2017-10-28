Paul McCartney Pens Touching Tribute to Fats Domino

Paul McCartney Pens Touching Tribute to Fats Domino
Photo: buzzfuss/123RF
October 28, 2017 by SOTH Team

Amagansett’s Paul McCartney has written a touching tribute to Fats Domino, the iconic pianist and singer-songwriter who died on October 24. Read the heartfelt message, originally released on McCartney’s website, below.

“Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ’n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool. His hit records like ‘Ain’t That A Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’, ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll. We were excited to meet Fats once in his home town of New Orleans. He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling! His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us and his appearance in the film ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’ was truly magnificent. As one of my favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye. I read that he had eight children. He himself was named Antoine. His kids were named Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola and Adonica. Now that is pure Fats!” – Paul

Domino, a pioneer of early rock and roll, was 89 years old.

Related Articles

Paul McCartney and Grammys host LL Cool J.Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Reunite at Grammys Sir Paul McCartney performs on stage during his "Out There" tour at the Barclays Center on June 8, 2013 in Brooklyn.Paul McCartney Recovering After Illness Forces Cancellation of Asian Tour Dates Newcoming Paul McCartney and music legend Kanye West.Are They Joking? Kanye West Fans Don’t Know Who Paul McCartney Is Paul McCartney wants his music backPaul McCartney Works to Reclaim Beatles Song Rights

BACK TO South O’ the Highway

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo