Recipe: Beer Battered Cod from “The Fisherman’s Wife”

by Food & Dining

Breakwater Media recently released the cookbook The Fisherman’s Wife, Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories, by Mattituck’s Stephanie Villani, who is the wife of a commercial fisherman. The book features photos by Kevin Bay.

This cookbook has enjoyed immediate acclaim and Villani is in high demand for appearances because these no-nonsense recipes really work.

Why not try this one this weekend?

Beer Battered Cod

Serves 6

2 pounds cod fillet, cut into 4-inch pieces, center pin bones removed

2 quarts cooking oil (we use canola)

2 cups all-purpose flour

18 ounces beer (1 1/2 bottles; we use Heineken or Anchor Steam)

3 teaspoons hot paprika

3 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

In a large, deep pot, heat oil over medium-high. The oil is hot enough when a pinch of flour dropped in it sizzles.

Mix flour, beer, paprika, salt, pepper and garlic powder together in a large bowl to make a batter.

Dip cod pieces in batter and fry in hot oil, about 4 minutes per piece, until golden brown.

Serve with malt vinegar or tartar sauce.

Recipe and image from The Fisherman’s Wife, copyright 2017, published by Breakwater Media reprinted with permission of Stephanie Villani and Kevin Bay. The Fisherman’s Wife is available now from your local bookstore, including Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor and Burton’s Book Store in Greenport. Look for an interview with Villani in an upcoming issue of Dan’s Papers.