Sailor Brinkley Cook Is a Natural, Like Mom, in 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue

Bridgehampton’s Sailor Brinkley Cook was just in Aruba shooting photos for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and from the preview shots leaked by the magazine, she’s clearly inherited some of her famous mom Christie Brinkley‘s supermodel chops.

Back in September, SI shared a video of 63-year-old Brinkley—who appeared in the Swimsuit Issue eight times between 1975 and 2004, including three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981—breaking the joyous news to her daughter that she would be a 2018 Rookie SI swimsuit model. The moment, of course, was particularly emotional because 19-year-old Sailor is also the first-ever second generation model in the magazine—though she and half-sister Alexa Ray Joel also appeared with their mom in the 2017 Swimsuit Issue, just not as official Rookies.

Brinkley Cook was recently on the beach in Aruba proving she’s not simply trading on her mom’s legendary name, though it’s hard to ignore the comparisons. As Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day writes on Instagram, “I swore I wasn’t going to draw comparisons today….. but I’m sorry there is no denying @sailorbrinkleycook = @christiebrinkley.”

The photo (below) shows Brinkley Cook’s stunning smile is indeed a dead ringer for her mother’s.



In addition to being beautiful and photogenic, it seems Brinkley Cook made quite an impression on Day, who gushes over her in various shots with comments, such as, “It’s like she was born for this!” and “A star was born on nature’s stage today.”

Brinkley Cook also absolutely loved Day and the Swimsuit Issue crew, writing, “Before anything else is said.. thank you endlessly @mj_day for taking a chance on me and giving me this opportunity. You are so special to me and I hope you are always in my life no matter what. You and the entire Sports Illustrated team are the most genuine accepting beautiful people and I’m so so so grateful to be officially a part of the SI family! I love you beyond words, MJ…”

Check out more moments from the shoot below.

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will hit stands in the winter.