Sarah Jessica Parker Reportedly Not Ruling Out ‘Sex and the City 3’

by SOTH Team

Kim Cattrall recently broke Sex and the City fans’ hearts when she said that she wouldn’t want to be involved with a third Sex and the City film, but there’s still hope! Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker still wants the film to happen, according to a report by HollywoodLife.com. An insider tells the website that “Sarah would be happy to move forward with filming Sex and the City without Kim. The drama that has occurred with the film’s status has left Sarah very upset because she really wanted to make the movie, and if she gets her way, she will still do the film and leave Kim out of it. She’s looking for the right story and would like to actually start filming it next year without the Samantha Jones character.”

Parker said in September, “It’s over, we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.” Rumors circulated that Cattrall was the reason the film was canceled before it got off the ground, with sources calling her a diva. Cattrall obviously denied the rumors, but noted that she wasn’t interested whatsoever in a third Sex and the City movie.

We’re not sure if Parker’s still actively pursuing the film or just talking about it, but it’s encouraging nonetheless. Sex and the City, for the uninitiated (all three of you) was an HBO series based on a series of essays by fellow East Ender Candace Bushnell and chronicled the lives of four women as they navigated careers, friendships, romance and more in Manhattan. Two movies were made following the show’s cancellation.