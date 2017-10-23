Scarlett Johansson Assembles an All-Star Production of ‘Our Town’ to Avenge Puerto Rico

by SOTH Team

The Avengers have saved the world, but the real-life crisis in Puerto Rico requires more than superheroics. Hamptonite Scarlett Johansson, who plays the Black Widow in Marvel’s powerhouse film franchise, has gathered her Avengers co-stars for an event that will benefit Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Johansson has “assembled” Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) for a staged reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic play, Our Town.

Johansson said in a statement, “The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

Our Town will be performed on November 6 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta (where the next Avengers film is filming). Kenny Leon will direct the reading. All proceeds will be donated to relief efforts.