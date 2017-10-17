See Art, Opera and More at Guild Hall This Fall 2017

by Artists & Galleries

This fall at Guild Hall in East Hampton expect to see great art in all its myriad forms. Between art exhibitions and artist talks and theater performances and screenings, you’re sure to find something.

The opera season opens with Mozart in His Own Words, Saturday, October 14 at 12 p.m. Composer, conductor, and opera scholar Victoria Bond will pull back the curtain on the man behind the icon. She will also share amusing letters from Mozart to his family, with musical illustrations from the operas he discusses in them, and she will describe his adventures with divas, divos and impresarios. There will also be a breakfast reception.

Guild Gathering, a series of collaborative evenings to engage, cultivate and connect artists, professionals and the public on the East End, will begin this Thursday, October 19 from 7–9 p.m. There will be presentations followed by a mix and mingle reception at this free event.

The Guild Hall Opening Member Reception will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 5–7 p.m. for the four exhibitions, which will be on display throughout the fall.

Jeremy Dennis: East Hampton Indigenous, photographs of East Hampton landscapes with archeological, historical, and sacred meaning to the Shinnecock and Montaukett tribes native to this area, will be on display through December 11. Drawn from Dennis’s broader ongoing project, On This Site, which was presented in part at the Shinnecock Nation Cultural Center & Museum and at the Suffolk County Historical Society, this exhibition brings greater awareness and meaning to many of the places we pass each day.

Pamela Topham was selected as the Top Prize winner of the 77th Annual Guild Hall Artist Members Exhibition. Her exhibition, Tapestry Visions, will be on display October 21–December 31. Topham weaves on a high warp tapestry loom using wool, silk and linen in varied textures and hues to form the foreground, while fine gradations of wool and silk capture the interplay of the ever-changing relationships of earth, sea and sky in the distance. Meet Topham Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. at a free event for which registration is required.

Recollections: Selections from the Permanent Collection, on display in the Woodhouse Gallery October 21–December 31, features a selection of paintings, drawings, prints, and sculpture by esteemed masters, alongside rare discoveries by under-recognized artists, brought to light by this recent cataloguing process. Curated by Jessica Frost, Associate Curator and Registrar of Permanent Collection.

Yektai: Manoucher Yektai, Nico Yektai, Darius Yektai, on view October 21–December 31, traces the familial artistic legacy of patriarch Manoucher Yektai and his two sons: painter/sculptor Darius and furniture maker/sculptor Nico. Yektai’s life has brought him through three cultures: Iran, France and the United States. His trajectory can be seen as a search for Modernism. Manoucher’s life in the arts directly influenced his sons and the paths that they chose and the similarities and differences of their work and their visions will be examined.

A panel discussion with Nico and Darius Yektai, moderated by Christina Strassfield, will take place Saturday, November 11 at 3 p.m. A reading of Manoucher Yektai’s poetry will take place on Saturday, December 2 at 11:30 a.m. in the Moran Gallery. The reading is free to attend, but registration is required.

Guild Hall is at 290 Main Street, East Hampton. Free admission is funded by Bridgehampton National Bank and Landscape Details. For more info visit guildhall.org or call 631-324-0806.