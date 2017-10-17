Shop ‘Til You Drop: New Hamptons Stores and More for Fall 2017

by Shop 'Til You Drop

The leaves are starting to turn brown, yellow, red and orange. Maybe you should start shedding some green, too. Luckily, you’re in a prime spot to do just that. The East End boasts some of the best, most exclusive shopping opportunities in the country, with new shops popping up, short- and long-term, all of the time.

Here are a handful of new places to step into and gather a pile of goodies to jump into.

A perennial Montauk favorite, The Candied Anchor, has opened a second location on Jobs Lane in Southampton. Drop in for some gourmet candy, party supplies and, of course, mermaid tea. candiedanchor.com

Need to drain an ATM? The old Capital One Bank on the corner of Washington and Main in Sag Harbor is rapidly becoming a new, high-tech Chase Bank. chase.com

You need to be agile and ready for anything that comes at you—and Crossfit Warrior Legion, Hampton Bays’ newest workout spot, will prepare you. They believe in functional fitness for life and their programs will give you the confidence, concentration and physical preparedness to achieve your goals. crossfitwarriorlegion.com

The high-end men’s clothing store Henry Lehr was forced out of its Main Street location following the Sag Harbor fire last December. It looks like they’ve found a permanent new space on Washington Street in the former space of the Dominican Sisters Thrift Store, which closed over the summer.

The new Mary Godfrey Custom Framing and Photography, located in the heart of Southampton Village at 89 Jobs Lane, is a one-stop shop that takes care of all of your custom framing, photography and printing needs. Come by and grab one of their beautiful stock frames, order a custom frame, get a passport photo, book a photo session—they can even print photos from your cell phone or negatives/slides. Thanks to Godfrey’s 18-plus years of experience at the Morris Studio, she is attentive to and creative with every order. Pop in, or call 631-353-3993. marygodfreyphotography.com

Sam’s Beverage Place celebrated its grand opening in early August and has since become a favorite spot to grab to-go beverages in East Hampton. Sam’s carries beverages, kegs, snacks, ice and other seasonal gifts. They also deliver to East Hampton, Springs, Wainscott, Sagaponack and Amagansett (minimum $100, plus a 5% delivery charge). Stop by 29 Race Lane in East Hampton to check out their selection. 631-324-7267, samsbeverageplace.com

Sag Harbor’s popular retail and eating destination, The Shopping Cove—part of the village’s popular Main Street, known for its boutique stores and year-round shopping—is officially open for business. After some months of reconstruction following a fire in December 2016, The Shopping Cove welcomes residents and visitors to shop, relax and eat at their favorite gathering place. There are plans to improve the space and garden for next summer at the Shopping Cove.

Until then, head down to 64-82 Main Street in Sag Harbor and check out what’s there: SagTown Coffee, Fingers Fine Haircutting, Illusions, Xanadu, Duck & Weave, Matta NY, Terra Design, Flying Point Surf School, Zamani House of Heritage, Boris Baranovich Architects and the Sag Harbor Law Offices of Whelan & Weiss. theshoppingcove.com