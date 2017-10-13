Shop ‘Til You Drop: SouthamptonFest Best Bets and Buys

by Shop 'Til You Drop

Celebrate Southampton Village this weekend at SouthamptonFest 2017, from Friday to Sunday, October 13–15. And while you’re at it, get your shop on!

Click here for a Full Schedule of SouthamptonFest events

Summer’s over—so it’s fall cycling season! The roads, beaches and trails are clear, so head over to Rotations Bicycle Center at 32 Windmill Lane in Southampton and check out the wide variety of bikes and bike accessories. They even rent bikes, so if you want to cruise SouthamptonFest in style—and park wherever you darn well please—Rotations has you covered. rotationsbicyclecenter.com.

Looking to add a bold statement piece to your home décor? Head to the Southampton Arts Center at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton, where Odd Beauty: The Techno-Eccentric World of Steampunk Art is on display through November 12. Many of the macabrely beautiful pieces on display are for sale. southamptonartscenter.org.

“Adopt don’t shop” on Sunday, October 14 at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s (SASF) Rogers Memorial Library Adoptathon. Some of SASF’s great dogs and cats, all of whom are in need of loving forever homes, will be at the library from noon–2 p.m. While you’re in town, check out the SASF ReTail Shop at 30 Jagger Lane (across from Stop and Shop) for used furniture, art, clothing, jewelry and other goods in excellent condition. All proceeds benefit SASF. southamptonanimalshelter.com.

Since the Southampton Hospital Foundation Thrift Shop opened at 40 West Main Street (directly behind Herrick Hardware), its staff of hard-working and dedicated volunteers has raised nearly $5 million to support Southampton Hospital. Proceeds, earned from donations and sales, have been used for many important capital improvements, patient care telemetry, and anesthesia equipment. The Thrift Shop helped to fund the purchase of a state-of-the-art Sterotactic Biopsy Machine for the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center in 2001, and funded the purchase and installation of a new fire alarm system for the entire Hospital. All Thrift Shop proceeds are now benefiting the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. The Thrift Shop is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Wednesdays and some holidays. southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/support/thriftshop

Get your SouthamptonFest sugar fix at Candied Anchor at 87 Jobs Lane (they have another location at 721 Main Street in Montauk). Equal parts classic Americana and organic Bohemia, The Anchor is sure to delight even the most stubborn sweet tooth. You’ll find party supplies, baked confections, ice cream, quirky retro gifts, and, of course, all the candy you could possibly want. candiedanchor.com.

They say, “Take a picture, it’ll last longer.” We say, “Hire a photographer, it’ll be easier.” As luck would have it, Mary Godfrey Photography at 89 Jobs Lane is available for hire. She does weddings, engagements, portraits, events and even architectural photography. Check out samples of her work and contact her via marygodfreyphotography.com.