Sir Patrick Stewart to Be Honored with Creative Impact Award at HIFF

by Film & TV

Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-nominated actor Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Variety Creative Impact in ACTING Award at the 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF). Stewart will also participate in “A Conversation With…,” one of HIFF’s signature programs, on Saturday, October 7th at East Hampton Middle School at 1 pm. Stewart will be presented with the award at the conversation by Steven Gaydos, Vice President and Executive Editor of Variety. The Hamptons International Film Festival will take place over Columbus Day Weekend October 5-9, 2017.

“The Hamptons International Film Festival is proud to honor Patrick Stewart at our 25th anniversary. He is one of the most renowned and talented actors in the industry. He has shown incredible versatility with different roles throughout his career in film, television and on stage,” said Anne Chaisson, Executive Director of the Hamptons International Film Festival. “We are honored to partner with Variety to celebrate such a brilliant artist.”

Stewart is one of the most acclaimed and beloved performers working today, with numerous and varied roles on both stage and screen, earning Golden Globe, SAG, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations. Earlier this year, Stewart starred as ‘Professor Charles Xavier’ in the latest X-Men epic Logan, reprising a role he originated in the first installment of the franchise in 2000 and earning some of the best reviews of his career. Though he is perhaps best known from his years on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart’s impressive list of credits spans more than 40 years and countless memorable roles, including recent acclaimed performances in Green Room, Match and the Starz comedy Blunt Talk. Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and an Honorary Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2001, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth conferred on Stewart the order of the Officer of the British Empire (O.B.E.), and in 2010, he received a knighthood for his services to Drama. His philanthropic efforts include his longtime support of Amnesty International and his role as a Patron of both Refuge and Combat Stress in the UK.

The 2017 festival will take place October 5–9, Columbus Day Weekend, with over 65 features and 50 shorts representing a total of 40 countries across the globe. For more information, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.