Skincare Advice for Hamptons Brides: Four Quick Tips

by Wedding Guide

Are you a Hamptons bride awaiting your big day? Try these quick skincare tips to be the best, most natural representation of you when saying, “I do.”

1. Angelina Daraio of Gayle’s Beauty Salon in Hampton Bays says: “Number one, it’s important to start a routine of facials beginning six months before the wedding, booking them every four to six weeks to keep the skin clean, detoxed and refreshed.

2. EYEBROWS! They’re the entire frame to the face. Again, schedule appointments between four and six weeks to keep brows well maintained and in the perfect shape for the frame of the face.

3. Find a makeup artist that you truly connect with. Communication between you and the artist is extremely important. Have a trial run with this person to make sure that you do have that connection.

4. Keep your makeup simple, and what you normally wear in the real world. Oftentimes, brides, as well as the artists, feel that they need extra makeup in order for it to show up properly in photographs. However, it’s very important on the big day that you and your guests at the wedding see you in your most beautiful, natural way—not in a phony, made-up way. The photos can always be filtered and touched-up—it’s better to look more yourself on your special day!”

Gayle’s Beauty Salon is located at 6 Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays. 631-728-1888, gaylesbeautysalon.com.