SouthamptonFest 2017 Schedule of Events

by What To Do

SouthamptonFest 2017 is this weekend, from Friday, October 13–Sunday, October 15. Starting with a kickoff cocktail party on Friday night, there will be tons of live music, entertainment and fun from beginning to end.

Check out the schedule of events below.

Friday, October 13

6:30 p.m. Southampton Rotary Club Kick-Off Cocktail Party with Nancy Atlas Project, plus the musical stylings of Beau Hulse. Under the tent in Agawam Park. Tickets $30 in advance/$40 at the door.

Saturday, October 14

Concerts in Agawam Park:

Noon. Next Level Band

2 p.m. Lynn Blue Band

4 p.m. Hoodoo Loungers

Noon. Annual Best of Southampton Chowder Contest

Family entertainment:

Jester Jim, face painting, pumpkin decorating, street performers

Taste of the East End food vendors and food trucks

Music on the streets:

Charles Certain and Certain Moves

Eastbound Freight

Island Time

Liam Meaney

USGA Booth: have your photo taken with the US Open Trophy

Sidewalk Sales

Art Vendors and Art Exhibitions

Friends of Rogers Memorial Library Book Sale

Southampton Historical Museum’s Harvest Day Fair

Southampton Arts Center Exhibition: Odd Beauty: The Techno-Eccentric World of Steampunk

Sunday, October 15

Concerts in Agawam Park:

Noon. Penny Lane Tribute Band

2 p.m. Billboard Band

First Responders Chili Cook-Off

Safety Demonstrations by Southampton’s First Responders

Taste of the East End food vendors and food trucks

Face Painting

USGA Booth – have your photo taken with the US Open Trophy!

Art Vendors and Art Exhibitions

Sidewalk Sales

For more information, visit southamptonfest.live.