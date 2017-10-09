SouthamptonFest 2017 Schedule of Events

SouthamptonFest 2017 is this weekend, from Friday, October 13–Sunday, October 15. Starting with a kickoff cocktail party on Friday night, there will be tons of live music, entertainment and fun from beginning to end.
Check out the schedule of events below.
Friday, October 13
6:30 p.m. Southampton Rotary Club Kick-Off Cocktail Party with Nancy Atlas Project, plus the musical stylings of Beau Hulse. Under the tent in Agawam Park. Tickets $30 in advance/$40 at the door.
Saturday, October 14
Concerts in Agawam Park:
Noon. Next Level Band
2 p.m. Lynn Blue Band
4 p.m. Hoodoo Loungers
Noon. Annual Best of Southampton Chowder Contest
Family entertainment:
Jester Jim, face painting, pumpkin decorating, street performers
Taste of the East End food vendors and food trucks
Music on the streets:
Charles Certain and Certain Moves
Eastbound Freight
Island Time
Liam Meaney
USGA Booth: have your photo taken with the US Open Trophy
Sidewalk Sales
Art Vendors and Art Exhibitions
Friends of Rogers Memorial Library Book Sale
Southampton Historical Museum’s Harvest Day Fair
Southampton Arts Center Exhibition: Odd Beauty: The Techno-Eccentric World of Steampunk
Sunday, October 15
Concerts in Agawam Park:
Noon. Penny Lane Tribute Band
2 p.m. Billboard Band
First Responders Chili Cook-Off
Safety Demonstrations by Southampton’s First Responders
Taste of the East End food vendors and food trucks
Face Painting
USGA Booth – have your photo taken with the US Open Trophy!
Art Vendors and Art Exhibitions
Sidewalk Sales
For more information, visit southamptonfest.live.