Spooktacular Haunted House Returns to Southampton Arts Center

by What to Do

Are you ready to be terrified? Southampton Arts Center’s Spooktacular Haunted House is back, starting this Friday, October 20! Located in the historic 25 Jobs Lane building in Southampton Village, Oscar Gonzalez‘s annual attraction will open for a series of dates during the two weeks before it concludes on Halloween night, October 31.

Now in its fourth year, the Spooktacular Haunted House promises a horrifying, bloodcurdling and entertaining experience. Gonzalez—who has been creating his own haunted attraction props, sets and designs for the past seven years—is promising seven rooms of terror featuring monsters under the bed, scary clowns, an evil butcher, zombies, a forest of skeletons, and more gruesome goodies.

Just remember—this haunted house is not for the feint of heart or the very young. Southampton Arts Center does not recommend children younger than eight years old, but performers will keep the scares light for the first hour of each evening to allow for families with younger kids.

“Oscar Gonzalez and his team create a spine-tingling haunted house that the entire community will enjoy,” Southampton Arts Center Board Secretary Fairley Pilaro says. “We are also very pleased to keep the admission price at just $5 [at the door], and to once again offer an opportunity for students to earn valuable community service hours as Scare Team volunteers.”

Those who enjoy dressing up and performing—especially in scary roles—can still apply to join the Spooktacular Scare Team by emailing Southampton Arts Center Director of Programs Amy Kirwin at akirwin@southamptoncenter.org or call 631.283.0967.

Kirwin points out that Southampton Art Center’s current blockbuster exhibition will also be on view for visitors at the haunted house. “The quirky and unusual feel extends out to our current exhibition, ODD BEAUTY: The Techno Eccentric World of Steampunk, curated by Art Donovan, which includes over 120 works from internationally renowned artists in the movement, and is one of the largest collections to date of artwork in this genre shown under one roof,” she says. “It’s the perfect pairing for a simply spooktacular Halloween.”

Gonzalez designed, created, and developed his first haunted attraction at La Maison Blanche Hotel on Shelter Island. In 2013 he created the VooDoo Haunted House in Mattituck, and launched the first Spooktacular Haunted House at Southampton Art Center the same year. For the last three years, he has also been the set designer for the Chamber of Horrors on Long Island—a 10,000 square foot haunted house with three different themes.

The 2017 Spooktacular Haunted House is open for adults and children 8 and up Friday to Sunday, October 20–22 and Thursday to Monday, October 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane). It’s closed Monday, October 30. Hours are 5:30–10 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, and 4–8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday. Admission is $5 at the door.

Visit southamptonartscenter.org for more info.