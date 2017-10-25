Spooky Halloween Fun in the Hamptons: Parades, Parties & More

by What To Do

What do you get when you combine the ancient pagan Celtic tradition of warding off ghosts and the Christian tradition of honoring the saints? Halloween, of course! This year, there are plenty of opportunities to get hopped up on high fructose corn syrup, carve pumpkins, get spooked, and partake in Halloween-y activities.

Parades

Dress up in your best Halloween costume and meet at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Library at 2478 Main Street in Bridgehampton on Saturday, October 28 for a story before setting out on the town to scare up some treats! hamptonlibrary.org

The 17th annual Little Lucy’s Halloween Pet Parade starts on Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at Agawam Park in Southampton. $10 registration fee per dog goes to Wagging Tails Dog Rescue NY.

The annual Southampton Rag-A-Muffin Parade and Pumpkin Trail starts off in Agawam Park in Southampton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and travels throughout the village. southamptonchamber.com

For Sag Harbor’s annual Rag-A-Muffin Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, participants should line up on Nassau Street and parade down Main Street to the Custom House Lawn for family fun and homemade baked goods at the LVIS Bake Sale. sagharborchamber.com

(Ghosts and Goblins in Bellport can meet at the Bellport Firehouse at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 28 for the Halloween Parade sponsored by the Bellport Chamber of Commerce. Afterwards, kids can trick or treat through the village at participating stores. bellportchamberofcommerce.com)

The Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum

On Friday, October 27, Annette Hinkle will guide the brave on a haunted walking tour of Sag Harbor. The tour begins at 6 p.m. at the Whaling & Historical Museum and makes stops at several locations throughout the village where Hinkle will share ghostly true tales that have been reported in those locations. On Saturday, October 28, Tony Garro will lead a guided tour of the Old Burying Ground, Sag Harbor’s original municipal burial site, opened in 1767. Garro will talk about several Revolutionary and historical figures interred at the site. Meet at the entrance to the Old Burying Ground on Union Street next to the Old Whalers’ Church at 2 p.m. sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The iconic, off-the-wall kinky rock ’n’ roll sci-fi horror cult classic comes to the Southampton Arts Center Friday, October 27 at 10 p.m. Attend in costume and bring your own props—but no rice, please. southamptonartscenter.com

(Patchogue Theater’s Rocky Horror Picture Show screens on Saturday, October 28. The ZEN Room’s live “shadowcast” enhances the experience as they act out your favorite scenes with audience participation. A pre-show reception will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include a Halloween Costume Contest with giveaways as well as the traditional “Virgin Sacrifice” on the Main Stage before the show. patchoguetheater.org)

Get Rowdy

Rowdy Hall’s 18th annual Rowdyween party will be held on Tuesday, October 31 from 8 p.m. until the witching hour. A $30 admission fee entitles revelers to one complimentary drink, Rowdy snacks, drink specials and a DJ. $500 in cash prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. rowdyhall.com

Day of the Dead

Union Cantina will host their Day of the Dead Halloween Party on Saturday, October 28, starting at 6 p.m. with an open bar until 7:30 p.m. and live music all night. There will be giveaways, prizes for best costumes and more. unioncantina.net

Winds of Change

Not Halloween scary, but for a good cause, Mandala Yoga Center for Healing Arts will host a “Hurricane Hoedown” Friday, October 27 from 5–7:30 p.m. at Scoville Hall in Amagansett. The event will benefit those affected by hurricanes on the small island of Dominica. The family-oriented event will feature dancing and live caller, Chart Guthrie. Suggested donation $20 for adults, $5 for kids. For more info, call 631–267-6144.