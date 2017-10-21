Taste @ Port Jefferson: Libations and More

by Taste @ Port Jefferson

On Saturday, October 21, head to Port Jefferson for the 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson, the biggest foodie event of fall. There will be tastings from local restaurants, craft cocktails, wine and more. Click here for the menu, and read on for the drink list!

Modelo Negra

Modelo Especial

Fat Tire

New Belgium

Hudson Whiskey

Port Jeff Brewing Company

Hendricks Gin

Specialty Martini’s served by Spiro’s

Fall Sangria served by Danford’s

Avenieu Wines

Brown Sugar Bourbon

These wines will be available in the VIP Lounge:

ANNA DE CODORNIU BRUT ROSÉ: This wine pours with a frothy, persistent mousse, and contains aromas of red berry fruit that give way to more crunchy red fruit on the palate. You’ll find a hint of a peachy note and a stony mineral edge at the finish.

VINA ZACO TEMPRANILLO: Intense cherry color with violet hues. Bouquet of wild flowers and ripe red fruits. Medium–bodied and structured with rounded tannins. On the palate, an abundance of red fruits blended with toasty, wood notes.

VINA ZACO ALBARINO: Pale yellow with lemon-yellow hues. Intense nose with elegant aromas of white flowers, grapefruit, apples, and spices. Enveloping and fresh in the mouth with good balance and a mineral touch, typical of Val du Salnés. Fresh citrus notes on the finish.

VINA ZACO ULTRA PREMIUM: Intense cherry color with violet hues… a bouquet of wild flowers and ripe red fruits. Medium–bodied and structured with rounded tannins. On the palate, an abundance of red fruits blend with the toasty, wood notes.

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., VIP Gift Bag and more. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.