Watch a Video Tour of Luann de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor Kitchen

by SOTH Team

Since her divorce from Tom D’Agostino after less than a year of marriage, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has been hunkering down at her beautiful Sag Harbor home. The former Countess (though she’ll always be one to us) recently showed off her newly renovated, internationally inspired kitchen to People.com.

In the video, released this week, de Lesseps welcomed camera in to see her interior design style and numerous updates, including adding modern appliances where outdated elements had been. Among the changes, she added a Viking stove in place of old fashioned ventilation and put in a Moroccan tile backsplash, which took some time to procure, de Lesseps told People.

She also had a couch specially made for the kitchen, and dressed the room with highlights, such as a papier-mâché bull’s head she picked up during her travels in Haiti. For the eating area, de Lesseps commissioned a country-style table with extensions to accommodate her family and more—as many as 16 diners.

As she explains it, “It’s really kind of country, French chateau meets chalet,” adding, “a great country kitchen has a great country table.”

Watch People.com’s video here to see the complete tour (watch it in full screen mode for best viewing).