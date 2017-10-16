What’s New in Hamptons & North Fork Dining: Fall 2017

by Fall Preview

If you didn’t get to check out all of the hot, new eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork over the summer, now’s your chance. Make a reservation, sit back and drink it all in.

Agave Grill and Cantina has replaced Vino n Vittles at 110 Front Street in Greenport. Expect mouth-watering delights. 110 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2323, agavegrillandcantina.net.

Opened in the former Rhumb Line in Greenport, Andy’s is a place to eat good food, bring the kids, watch a game, catch up with friends—all without breaking the bank. 36 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysgreenport.com.

For more than 35 years Baby Moon has been serving the freshest seafood and incredible Southern Italian dishes. 238 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6350, babymoon-restaurant.com.

Le Bilboquet, the French bistro on East 60th Street in Manhattan opened its outpost on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf. Financier Ron Perelman, who owns the Creeks estate on Georgica Pond in East Hampton, is a partner in the business. 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3767.

Bistro Été, a 2017 summer favorite, returned to Water Mill—to a year-round locale, featuring chef/owner Arie Pavlou’s distinctive coastal French cuisine. Bistro Été occupies the former Muse space in The Mill shopping center. Expect a homey welcome, as always, from Pavlou’s wife Liz, the resident vegetarian. Naturally, the menu includes many mouthwatering vegan/vegetarian dishes as well as this Le-Cordon-Bleu-trained chef’s tales on the classics. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com.

Calissa is a Greek restaurant opened in the former Tratta Estiatorio space in Water Mill. Chef Dominic Rice, who worked at Narcissa and Jean-Georges, is at the helm. This is the latest eatery from the Manhattan group that owns Amali, Il Cantinori and Periyali. Calissa is open this fall Wednesday–Sunday from 5:30 p.m. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com.

Experience “a new world of possibility” at Centro Restaurant in Hampton Bays. It’s a trattoria and bar located in the former Villa Tuscano space. 336 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com.

What has the Southampton Inn restaurant become in 2017? With a new name and concept, Claude’s, features a wholesome and modestly priced menu with entirely guest-selected favorite foods from the past five years. This new restaurant will continue to serve their fantastic breakfast and lunch, focusing on locally sourced ingredients, inclunding some herbs and vegetables grown in the onsite garden, when in season. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com/dining.

Coral Restaurant in East Moriches combined the breath taking view of the South Shore with exquisite food, prepared by our Executive Chef, Alex Bujoreanu, who makes up part of the Coral team that brings a Tapas style cuisine and excellent service to the newly renovated restaurant. 215 Atlantic Avenue, East Moriches. 631-703-3479, coraleastmoriches.com.

Lisa Murphy Harwood and Terry Harwood, who own Vine Street Cafe on Shelter Island, opened Cove Hollow Tavern in the former Café Max space and turned it into a whitewashed dining room with dark wood beams. They offer a menu with a seafood focus and Mediterranean-French touches. 85 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-7131, covehollowtavern.com.

The menu at Drift 82 is an eclectic mix of seafood and land food and an unparalleled cocktail and craft beer mix. 82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue. 631-714-4950, drift82.com.

Montauk’s Duryea’s Lobster Deck launched two new areas this summer—the exclusive private dining area and the oyster bar, both of which are open through Columbus Day. With sweeping views of Fort Pond Bay and incredible sunsets, Duryea’s private dining area is the perfect spot for dinner party. The new oyster bar offers a menu of delicious oysters, champagne and wine. 65 Tuthill Road, Montauk. 631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com.

Elaia Estiatorio is serving up Greek specialties in what was formerly Osteria Salina’s Bridgehampton location. Enjoy food that “is uncomplicated, healthy, and pairs beautifully with our selection of Greek wines.” 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com.

Espressio Café, a European café, has opened in Westhampton Beach, offering a full European-style espresso bar and creperie. So…it’s a nice place to have a cup of coffee and a crepe or dessert. 65 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4100, espressiocafe.com.

Eric Miller, who is going on his fourth season at Bay Kitchen Bar in East Hampton, built on this success by opening a Montauk outpost. Called Flagship, the restaurant is devoted to seafood with global touches: 466 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8260, flagshipmontauk.com.

John Gambino, former owner of a landmark Westhampton Beach restaurant, is now serving simple Italian food made with consciously sourced ingredients in a historic inn-style setting at a new Aquebogue location, il Giardino. Former Baby Moon chef William Londono is working his kitchen magic. 739 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com.

The menu at Guava features Colombian based cuisine, along with entrees from Cuba, Spain, the Dominican Republic and more. Word is their Rioa Vieja is one of the best on the East End. Also be sure to try their sangrias, mojitos and/or margaritas—all their drinks are made using fresh fruit found in local farmer’s markets. 631-594-3815,guavarestaurant.com.

With The Halyard, Galen Zamarra, the chef and owner of Mas (Farmhouse) in the West Village, now has an East End presence. This sprawling restaurant, enviably located in the old Sound View Hotel, features lobsters in rolls and beignets, as well as local fish. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com.

The Jobs Lane Gastro Pub opened in Southampton at the former site of the Tuscan House, with the same chef/owner. Expect hearty fare with open-air dining and sidewalk tables. 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-287-8703, jobslanegastro.pub

Lulu Kitchen & Bar at the former Doppio space in Sag Harbor over the summer. Philippe Corbet, former chef at Bouley in New York, oversees the Sag Harbor eatery’s open, wood-burning kitchen. The menu includes surf and turf, baby back ribs, lobster, pizza and more. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 925-609-9090, lulus-kitchen.com.

Check out Main Road Biscuit Co. for refined comfort food in Jamesport. Buttermilk biscuits, house made jams, fried chicken, seasonal pancakes made from scratch, baked goods and smoothies. 1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com.

The North Fork Shack in Southold is the new restaurant from Samy Sabil and Ryan Flatley, born out of their Creative Courses Catering business. Here they invite locals, and those traveling the North Fork, to taste great food in a casual atmosphere. 41150 County Road 48, Southold. 631-876-5556, thenorthforkshack.com.

Organic Krush brings healthy organic eating to the former Mary’s Marvelous location in Amagansett. The families behind Organic Krush, which serves up 100% organic cold-pressed juices and food, believe the health of our families is connected to the food we eat and the lifestyle we lead. 207 Main Street, Amagansett. organickrush.com.

Port, Keith and Ali Bavaro’s new restaurant in Greenport expanded on the same fresh tastes, local atmosphere, and friendly flavors they started at home. At Port you’ll be hearing live music, eating fresh food, and drinking cocktails ‘made the way we drink ‘em.’ 104 Third Street, Greenport. 631-333-2501, portbarandgrill.com.

The new Riverhead Ciderhouse offers a wide variety of hard ciders, local beer and wine, and other apple products. Cider master Greg Gove produces ciders that use New York-grown apples in three delicious flavors: Benjamin’s Best, Razmatazz and their Reserve Cider. The café serves gourmet pizzas, sandwiches and seasonal fare. 2699 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-284-3469, riverheadcider.com.

Get ready for a taste of a different kind of island life. Shadees Jamaican Restaurant is Riverhead’s newest restaurant right on Main Street, less than a minute from the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center. From ackee and saltfish to stew peas, all of their authentic dishes are made fresh. 307 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-381-0440, shadeesrestaurant.com.

The Springs Tavern opened in the former Wolfie’s Tavern space. The Springs Tavern features American pub-style fare executed by Chef Michael Ruggiero, a veteran of numerous celebrated East End restaurants. Live music contributes to the fun atmosphere. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com.

Wölffer Kitchen took over the former Meeting House restaurant space in Amagansett Square, Amagansett and now offers a menu of rosé-friendly dishes. 4 Amagansett Square Drive, 631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com. The original Wolffer Kitchen is still going strong on Sag Harbor’s Main Street.