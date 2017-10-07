Pick a Peck of Perfect Hamptons or North Fork Pumpkins (and Apples)

by Hampton Eats

What better way to spend a beautiful, crisp fall day in the Hamptons than out at a local farm, getting your hands dirty!? It’s harvest season, and local farms have everything you need for a perfect fall day. So get into the spirit of the season and enjoy a fun activity with friends and family by picking your own apples and pumpkins. Then enjoy the fruits of your labor. Call ahead for availability.

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm has straw bales and cornstalks for creating rustic ambiance, plus pumpkins and a selection of quality plants including hardy mums, Montauk daisies and ornamental cabbages. 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259

Hank’s Pumpkintown is filled with fun for the entire family with apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, pedal carts, corn swings, wagon rides, tractor train rides and so much more. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667 hankspumpkintown.com

Krupski Farms has an abundance of produce, including pumpkins, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, winter squash and gourds, and activities like a haunted barn, hayrides and a haunted corn maze with live actors. 38030 Route 25, Peconic. 631-734-7841

Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville has u-pick fall pumpkins and vegetables, including a wide array of different kinds of peppers like long hots and fryers, plus plum and beefsteak tomatoes, black and little finger eggplants and flat beans. 740 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-591-3592

Lewin Farms lets you pick your own apples, pumpkins and gourds, as well as tomatoes, peppers and eggplant. The farm also features a corn maze that’s about five acres of fun for any age group. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327

The Milk Pail is a great spot for a day of apple and pumpkin picking. Choose from 20 apple varieties. There are dwarf apple trees that are just the right height for young children. With more than 60 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds grown on site, everyone will find something to enjoy. The farm also serves coffee, hot cider and other treats at their market. 723 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565.

White Cap Farm offers delicious apple cider and is the home farm of Milk Pail owners and founders, John and Evelyn Halsey. 757 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Baiting Hollow has pick-your-own produce, including five acres of pumpkins, a family-friendly corn maze and roasted sweet corn. 2287 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-1786

Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue is one of the largest farms on the North Fork. Their focus is on producing the highest quality fruit. The farm has a number of u-pick activities, wagon rides and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. 28700 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441

Woodside Orchards in Jamesport and Aquebogue, has u-pick available at both locations. Jamesport has u-pick weekends and Aquebogue is open seven

days a week with u-pick available every day. Visitors can choose from more than

10 varieties of apples and, because many of the trees are semi-dwarf, it’s a great orchard for the little ones. When you’re done picking, stop by the apple shed for cider, pies and other baked goods. 729 Main Road, Aquebogue and 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-5770