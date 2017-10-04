Why You Can’t Miss the Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour d’Hamptons on October 7

by Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour d'Hamptons

Long before Detroit, Daytona or Indianapolis, Bridgehampton was the home of an early motoring tradition that came to enjoy a long and illustrious history. The races had a far-reaching impact on the development of American automobiles and the individuals who for more than a century have sat behind their wheels. On Saturday, October 7, 2017, the Bridgehampton Museum and Dan’s Papers invite you to celebrate this storied history with an event that will reignite a passion and shine a light on a treasured piece of East End and American lore: The Bridgehampton Road Rally and Tour d’Hamptons.

An exciting day of programming is planned for both drivers and spectators alike, including festive send-offs of the Rally and Tour cars; live music by Hamptons favorite Jim Turner; an historic exhibition of East End auto racing memories curated by The Bridgehampton Museum; luxury automobiles on display, including Porsche, BMW, Audi, Jeep, Mini and more; tasty offerings by Southampton’s award-winning Union Cantina: a special Dan’s Papers Literary Salon with live readings, dedicated to tales of cars and the Hamptons; a silent auction with lots to thrill racing fans and pop culture aficionados alike and more.

Here are just some of the reasons you shouldn’t miss this exciting event:

Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour d’Hamptons Car Display and Judged Show: Come see the classic cars getting ready to take on this year’s course. Each entrant will be displayed in the staging area at the Bridgehampton Museum prior to sendoff, as drivers make final adjustments to their vehicles, swap secrets and savor the chance to show off their autos.

Road Rally Parade: Rallyists will be led around the historic 1949–1953 four-mile Bridgehampton race loop and then return to the Bridgehampton Museum grounds to line up for the start of the Rally and Tour d’Hamptons.

Road Rally and Tour d’Hamptons Send–off: Cars will present on the Main Stage in front of adoring fans prior to setting off as Master of Ceremonies Bob Marlow, Motorsports Editor of CarShowSafari.com, provides details of each car’s provenance. Spectators can view the send–off from underneath the Main Tent.

The Poker Rally: Each car in the Rally will make stops along the way to pick up poker cards. Upon returning to the Bridgehampton Museum grounds, the car with the best poker hand is this year’s Poker Rally winner.

The Historic Trivia Quest: The Rally Route will once again include stops at historic sites, most of which will require the driver and/or navigator to get out and explore the property in order to find the answer to a trivia question.

The Time Component: This year there will also be a prize for the car that returns back to the Historical Society closest to the official projected Rally time, as pre-determined by the Rally Coordinator. Teams must obey all traffic regulations while making allowances for lunch, “pit stops,” poker stops and trivia stops.

The Tour d’Hamptons: The Tour D’Hamptons offers drivers a shorter but no less thrilling ride through historic Hamptons roads. Open to Brass cars, antique cars, cars of interest, exotics, luxury vehicles—any automobile that exudes the spirit of the road in all its glory—the Tour D’Hamptons navigates a different course than the Road Rally and lasts about 40 minutes

Premier Auto Sponsor Showcase: Get an up-close view of the latest automobiles from Southampton Audi, BMW, Jeep, Mini and Porsche, on display under the Main Tent.

Dan’s Papers Literary Salon, Cars & Drivers Edition: Writers celebrate our love of all things auto in this special literary salon curated just for the occasion. Hear tales about the timeless tradition of taking to the open road on the East End featuring entrants from the $10,000 Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction and Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner himself!

CarShowSafari.com Live: Talk and Trivia: Nobody knows more about car shows and the celebration of amazing automobiles than the team from CarShowSafari.com. Get to know Road Rally Master of Ceremonies Bob Marlow, Motorsports Editor of CarShowSafari.com, and CarShowSafari.com founder Tomm Scalera, as they take the stage for a spirited discussion of classic cars, including Q&A with the audience and a fun trivia contest, where they’ll be giving away tickets to the Hamptons International Film Festival!

For more info about the Bridgehampton Road Rally and Tour d’Hamptons, including how to register, visit BridgehamptonRally.com.