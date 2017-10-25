William Ris Gallery Explores the Male Form with ‘Sherri Wolfgang: Nick.e.lo.de.on’

by Artists & Galleries

The William Ris Gallery will present Sherri Wolfgang: Nick.e.lo.de.on, which will showcase the complete series of life-size, figurative works that explore youth, dance, strength and the male form. The exhibition will be on view beginning October 28 through November, 2017. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Nick.e.lo.de.on explores dance and the majesty of the figure in motion. Wolfgang’s muse, Nick, will be at the exhibition opening.

Sherri Wolfgang is known for her figurative works. Her life-size oil paintings explore contemporary narratives coupled with Old Master painting techniques that include use of light, tonal harmony and composition. Her paintings reveal an artist steeped in tradition and technical expertise.

After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University, followed by graduate studies at New York University, Wolfgang pursued a career in illustration. As an internationally renowned illustrator she received numerous awards for her covers for New York Times magazine, Worth, Time, Barrons, Forbes, Business Week and Der Spiegel. In addition, she developed successful advertising campaigns for Coca-Cola, Burger King, Reebok, NBC, Nike, MTV and Nickelodeon. In 2006, Wolfgang returned to her fine arts roots using figurative art to examine and celebrate the human condition. She’s has been included in group shows at the Westport Arts Center and the Silvermine Guild as well as solo shows at Nylen Gallery and City Lights Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Most recently, Wolfgang had a solo exhibition at the renowned Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport, CT, which was well received, breaking the Museum’s records for the opening attendance.

The William Ris Gallery is located at 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. For more information, visit williamris.com. An opening reception will be held on October 28 from 3-8 p.m. at the gallery, which is adjacent to the Sherwood House Vineyards Tasting Room.