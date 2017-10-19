World Class Acts Abound at WHBPAC This Fall

by Fall Preview

The Westhampton Beach Performing Art Center’s (WHBPAC) high-season schedule certainly sizzled, and its autumn schedule doesn’t fall too far from the summer tree. American Idol contestants, world-class comedians and musicians? Check, check and check—WHBPAC doesn’t disappoint.

Country invades Westhampton Beach on Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. when 96.1 FM morning show personality, Phathead, makes his way to Westhampton Beach! He is bringing American Idol winner and smash hit maker Scotty McCreery and American Idol finalist Jeneve Rose Mitchell with him. Tickets range from $45–$65. Special $100 VIP tickets are also available and include a meet and greet party with McCreery.

If you missed the September 1 show with comedian Mike Birbiglia, you’ll still have a chance to laugh until you side hurts when Jim Jefferies brings his Unusual Punishment Tour to WHBPAC on Saturday, October 28 for two shows. Yes, Jefferies—highly offensive, politically incorrect, irreverent and, most importantly, hilarious—will be performing at 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. He has the uncanny ability to get away with jokes that most comedians wouldn’t dare touch, thanks to his ability to charm while he offends. This affable Aussie, with his controversial and belief-challenging standup style, continues to surprise and entertain audiences across around the globe. Leave your sensitivity—and anyone under 21—at the door. These shows are for mature audiences only. Tickets range from $90 to $135.

Every Wednesday is Karaoke Night at the Mill Roadhouse at 142 Mill Road in Westhampton Beach (themillroadhouse.com). But on Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. the WHBPAC invites you to come rock the mic to benefit the Arts Academy, which has its own exciting fall schedule. Karaoke, libations, food, and fun will reign and a fabulous auction rounds out this grown-ups-only celebration. Advance tickets are $25, $40 on the day of the event.

The world’s reigning male chorus, Chanticleer, takes the stage Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of twelve male voices, this multi-Grammy award-winning ensemble is pitch-perfect. These world travelers will be coming straight from their sold out annual performances at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and performing their original interpretations of holiday classics. Chanticleer will surely have you celebrating the spirit of the season! Tickets range from $50 to $70.

The WHBPAC is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For more information on these shows and more visit whbpac.org or call 631-288-1500.