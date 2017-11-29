Behind the Hedges: How GOP Tax Plan Will Affect Hamptons Real Estate

Behind the Hedges: How GOP Tax Plan Will Affect Hamptons Real Estate
How will the Hamptons fare with the 2018 GOP tax plan? Photo: Google Maps
November 29, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:
Homeowners will see some big changes if the Republican-controlled Senate and House pass the proposed 2018 tax plan. Our sister site examines the implications of these changes and they might affect Hamptons real estate. The House and Senate versions of tax reform offer slight variations. The House GOP tax bill calls for cutting the amount of mortgage debt on which taxpayers can deduct interest on from $1.1 million to $500,000. The Senate bill cuts the amount to $1 million…find out how else you’d be affected… Read more at Behind the Hedges…

hedges logo

Related Articles

Mickey Drexler's oceanfront home in WainscottBehind the Hedges: Mickey Drexler’s Wainscott Home Finally Well Priced 544 Hedges Lane in Sagaponack is a great buyBehind the Hedges: Black Friday Door Buster Listed in Sagaponack Real Estate by the Numbers - November 2017 Grey GardensHamptons Real Estate By the Numbers: November 2017 Jule Pond in SouthamptonForever Fordune: Jule Pond Listed for $175 Million in Southampton

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo