Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Fourth Child and It’s a Boy!

by SOTH Team

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together. The couple made their big announcement via Hilaria’s @hilariabaldwin Instagram account on Friday with a photo of the family lying on the floor together and the message, “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday…We are so excited!”

Alec posted the same picture on his @iamabfalecbaldwin Instagram account, noting, “Here we go again…”

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it's a boy or a girl…I'll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!

As promised, Hilaria baked a special baby cake Friday night to tell her children whether their new sibling would be a boy or a girl. With white icing and the word “Baby?” on top, the color of the cake inside—pink or blue—would reveal the new child’s gender. But they wouldn’t get to find out until Saturday…

It's 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake 😂! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti 🤦🏻‍♀️. I'm so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it's a girl or a boy!!! I'm gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!! 💙💖💙💖💙💖💙💖

In another Instagram post, with video and series of photos, Hilaria revealed to the children (and Alec, though we presume he already knew) that it’s a boy!

Ready for it??? Watch and see…girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way ❤️

So it seems the oldest of Alec and Hilaria’s brood, 4-year-old Carmen Gabriela, will be the only girl with brothers Rafael Thomas, 2, Leonardo Angel Charles, 1, and their new baby brother. Following the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (or Old Masters, for the more cultured among us) naming tradition—so far we’ve got Rafael and Leonardo—we might expect the couple to dub their new baby Michelangelo or Donatello. But that’s probably just a pipe dream. Only time will tell.

In addition to his children with Hilaria, Alec has 22-year-old Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Bassinger, and she just loves her younger brothers and sister.

Alec and Hilaria married in June of 2012.