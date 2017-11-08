Alec Baldwin and Jerry Seinfeld Get Coffee at Massapequa Diner

Alec Baldwin and Jerry Seinfeld Get Coffee at Massapequa Diner
Alec Baldwin and Jerry Seinfeld at Massapequa Diner, Courtesy Massapequa Diner
November 8, 2017 by SOTH Team

Both Hamptonites and Massapequa natives, Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin were spotted eating together at the Massepequa Diner in their shared hometown last week.

The two funnymen popped in to the diner on Wednesday, November 1 to enjoy breakfast and a cup of coffee while shooting Seinfeld’s television show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. And, it turns out, Seinfeld is no stranger to the local haunt.

“He usually stops in whenever he’s visiting his hometown!” a rep from Massepequa Diner explained this week.

Seinfeld’s show—which features him driving a fellow comedian or celebrity around in one of his many cars, talking and, of course, getting coffee—streamed on Crackle, but has since moved to Netflix, where it will soon begin airing episodes, such as the one shot with Baldwin.

Incidentally, this is not Baldwin’s first appearance on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He appeared on the show back in 2012, when it was in its infancy. Watch Baldwin and Seinfeld below to get a taste of what’s to come.

Related Articles

South O this Week June 5South O’ the Highway This Week: June 5 LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Jerry Seinfeld attends the premiere of DreamWorks Animation's 'Bee Movie' at the Mann's Bruin Theatre on October 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)What Is The Deal With The New Jerry Seinfeld Project? Alec Baldwin interviews the Making a Murderer creators on Here's the ThingAlec Baldwin Chats with ‘Making a Murderer’ Creators Louis CK and Jerry Seinfeld in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Crackle5 Long Island Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld

BACK TO South O’ the Highway

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo