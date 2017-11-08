Alec Baldwin and Jerry Seinfeld Get Coffee at Massapequa Diner

by SOTH Team

Both Hamptonites and Massapequa natives, Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin were spotted eating together at the Massepequa Diner in their shared hometown last week.

The two funnymen popped in to the diner on Wednesday, November 1 to enjoy breakfast and a cup of coffee while shooting Seinfeld’s television show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. And, it turns out, Seinfeld is no stranger to the local haunt.

“He usually stops in whenever he’s visiting his hometown!” a rep from Massepequa Diner explained this week.

Seinfeld’s show—which features him driving a fellow comedian or celebrity around in one of his many cars, talking and, of course, getting coffee—streamed on Crackle, but has since moved to Netflix, where it will soon begin airing episodes, such as the one shot with Baldwin.

Incidentally, this is not Baldwin’s first appearance on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He appeared on the show back in 2012, when it was in its infancy. Watch Baldwin and Seinfeld below to get a taste of what’s to come.