Anat Fritz Brings Raw Vegan Delights to the Thanksgiving Table

by Dining Features

Innovative Hamptons raw vegan personal chef and author of Raw Food! Anat Fritz recently shared ideas about bringing her young, creative and healthy approach to cooking to the comfort food-heavy traditional Thanksgiving meal.

How do you experience Thanksgiving as a raw vegan health advocate?

Having grown up in Germany, Thanksgiving is a very new holiday to me. I really love the way friends and families come together to celebrate the spirit of giving and sharing. I am looking forward to sitting around the table for hours and indulging in the beautiful dishes that people share and bring from their own home kitchens. At least that is the way I get to experience it. Since I have no family here in New York, I am always a guest and I love the diversity of it and finding out where everyone is from.

I love to contribute my healthy interpretations of Thanksgiving favorites. To every high cholesterol, buttery and fattening option (In moderation it’s great, but who can really keep moderate with all that food in front of us?) I envision a raw vegan version of it—and trust me, my options are just as indulgence-worthy as the family-favorite “originals.” I would never go for less.

Last year, I contributed with my signature dessert: Key Lime Mousse. This year, I’m planning on a few savory, cozy comfort food dishes, like Parsnip Sweet Potato Purée or Champignon Parsnip Kohlrabi rice as side dishes, and a Persimmon Pudding with Cashew Cream as dessert. All of this is easy to make and fits right into the culinary themes of the rest of the meal.

How do you as a raw vegan cope with the big bird monument on the center of the table?

If you mean the turkey, I don’t mind it at all. My motto is: To each their own. I am by no means a missionary, and especially not when I am invited to someone else’s house. I think that is really something to refrain from—otherwise you are going to spend next Thanksgiving by yourself! My view is to be inclusive. Anything else makes no sense to me!

What I can do is to joyfully introduce my view of healthy, delicious food to the occasion. That is something I find appropriate. It’s always about conscious choices. This pulls us out of a passive position and empowers us to lead a self-determined life. We live in a world where everything is instantly available, but if it is not on the table, you can’t choose it—very simple. As long as you know what you’re doing, I’m all for it. There is nothing wrong with having the traditional turkey share a plate with healthy Thanksgiving sides like the ones I mentioned. In fact, I am grateful that, holding up my dish, I’m being waved through the gate of poultry and butter and getting to position my little treats right next to the big bird.

I am doing a demo day at my son’s school this Friday and will be showing the kids how easy it is to make super healthy and delicious chocolate. Unlike the store-bought version, raw vegan chocolate is full of antioxidants, minerals and benefits. And it tastes great. Hopefully they take the knowledge home and create their own treats for the holidays!

Anat looks forward to helping her clients live a happier, healthier and more delicious life. Create some healthy Holiday alternatives with her! Contact Anat Fritz directly via email at contact@anatfritz.com or visit anatfritz.ucraft.me.