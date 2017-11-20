Behind the Hedges: Black Friday Door Buster Listed in Sagaponack

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:

This Sagaponack gem was fabulous when it was listed for $22.5 million two years ago, but now Beate Moore and Frank Newbold at Sotheby’s have re-listed it for $16 million—a mere bag of shells by comparison! Even at the original price this seemed like a fair buy. At the new price it’s a veritable door buster, and just in time for Black Friday. Charm, beauty, location on Hedges Lane in Sagaponack, four acres of land, and four separate buildings. Surely some wealthy and savvy buyer will snap it up soon. Read more at Behind the Hedges…