Behind the Hedges: Black Friday Door Buster Listed in Sagaponack
544 Hedges Lane in Sagaponack is a great buy, Photo: Sotheby's International Realty
November 20, 2017

This Sagaponack gem was fabulous when it was listed for $22.5 million two years ago, but now Beate Moore and Frank Newbold at Sotheby’s have re-listed it for $16 million—a mere bag of shells by comparison! Even at the original price this seemed like a fair buy. At the new price it’s a veritable door buster, and just in time for Black Friday. Charm, beauty, location on Hedges Lane in Sagaponack, four acres of land, and four separate buildings. Surely some wealthy and savvy buyer will snap it up soon. Read more at Behind the Hedges…

