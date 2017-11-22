Eat, Drink, Be Merry at Dan’s 2017 12 Wines of Christmas Holiday Dinner

by Dan's Papers

‘Tis the season to indulge and celebrate, and what better way to do both right here on the East End than with a dozen select Long Island wines, a dinner featuring the freshest in local ingredients and the merriment of the second annual Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Holiday Dinner Event. Set at North Fork Chocolate Company’s beautiful event gallery in Aquebogue, this intimate farmhouse-style culinary experience is sure to get everyone fully in the holiday spirit—and you are invited!

Guests will enjoy a seasonal multi-course wine-pairing dinner prepared by Steven Biscari Amaral, Executive Chef and Master Chocolatier of North Fork Chocolate Company—yes, he creates much more than just out-of-this-world sweets, so there will be much more than chocolate to savor during the night! From pre-meal tastings through course-specific pours onto delicious dessert, guests will be able to savor a dozen fabulous wines from Long Island Wine Country, specially selected for this celebratory evening.

All wines poured at Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Dinner will be sourced from the finest of Long Island wineries. The exact wines and pairings are shrouded in festive secrecy for now, but maybe one of Santa’s elves will let it slip (those elves do love Dan’s Papers social media, remember…).

Serving up the evening’s seasonal feast is Chef Amaral, and guests are in for a treat from the culinary artist who started North Fork Chocolate Company with his partner, Ann Corley, in January 2013 through the Stony Brook Incubator at Calverton. Amaral was based in Hawaii for 20 years, serving as Corporate Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director for Sweeney Development Corp. He oversaw 10 hotel openings and multi-unit restaurant concepts in Hawaii, California and Florida as a certified executive chef by the American Culinary Federation, and he was the first place gold medal winner of the Hawaii Seafood Challenge and nominated by the James Beard Foundation for “Chef of the Year” Pacific Northwest.

After Hawaii, Chef Amaral lived in Madrid for several years, working for restaurant group Grupo Vips, before he settled on the East End and started his own production and catering companies—Blue Owl Productions and Black Tie Caterers. He has received numerous accolades, including being named Dan’s Best of the Best on the North Fork as Caterer and Event Planner. In later years, Amaral started his own restaurant in Wading River, the much-loved Amarelle, achieving an “Excellent” three-star review from The New York Times.

As for those chocolates—which will of course be part of the 12 Wines of Christmas dinner experience—North Fork Chocolate Company handcrafts “small batch” artisanal chocolates and gourmet desserts from products of farmers on the East End of Long Island. This year’s Platinum winner in Dan’s Best of the Best, their famous Belgian chocolates are blended with wholesome creamery products and filled with fresh-from-the-farm, local ingredients—fruits, vegetables, dairy, spirits, sea salt, herbs and honey. As a special treat for guests only, North Fork Chocolate Company’s boutique will be open the night of the event to offer special deals on last-minute gifts! We’ll see you there!

Hurry, seating is extremely limited for the Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Dinner event, on Saturday, December 16, at North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road in Aquebogue. The night begins with a tasting experience at 6:30 p.m., followed by a multi-course sit-down wine-pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $199 per couple, and include tasting experience, the intimate sit-down dinner with wine pairings, and holiday gift. Tickets available now at 12WinesOfChristmas.com.