Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed!

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! While the annual contest separates into categories under the North and South Forks, wine and all things related to it fall under their own category comprising the entire East End. So, without further ado, we reveal—for the first time anywhere—our 2017 winners in 13 wine-related categories.
BEST CABERNET
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Family Cellars
Silver – Raphael Vineyards
Bronze – Shinn Estate Vineyards
BEST CHARDONNAY
Platinum – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Gold – Sparkling Pointe
Silver – Paumanok Vineyards
Bronze – Lieb Family Cellars
BEST MERLOT
Platinum – Lenz Winery
Gold – Raphael Vineyards
Silver – Hound’s Tree Wines
Bronze – Lieb Family Cellars
Bronze – Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
BEST ROSÉ
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Raphael Vineyards
Bronze – Croteaux Vineyards
BEST TASTING ROOM
Platinum – Sparkling Pointe
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver – Lieb Family Cellars
Bronze – Long Island Spirits
BEST TASTING ROOM STORE
Platinum – Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
Gold – Duck Walk Vineyard South
Gold – Raphael Vineyards
Silver – Jamesport Vineyards
Bronze – Martha Clara Vineyard
BEST VINEYARD SCENERY
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Family Cellars
Silver – Bedell Cellars
Bronze – Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards
BEST WINE CLUB
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Raphael Vineyards
Silver – Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard
Silver – Lieb Family Cellars
BEST WINEMAKER
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards: Dean Babier
Gold – Bedell: Richard Olsen-Harbich
Gold – Wölffer Estate: Roman Roth
Silver – Martha Clara Vineyards: Juan Micieli-Martinez
BEST WINERY
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Raphael Vineyards
Silver – Lenz Winery
Bronze – Pindar Vineyards
BEST WINERY EVENTS
Platinum – Raphael Vineyards
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver – McCall Wines
BEST WINERY STAFF
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Family Cellars
Silver – Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
BEST WINERY TOUR COMPANY
Platinum – New Vine Wine Tours
Gold – Vintage Tours
Silver – Elegant Wine Tours of LI
Bronze – East End Wine Tasting Tours