Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed!

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! While the annual contest separates into categories under the North and South Forks, wine and all things related to it fall under their own category comprising the entire East End. So, without further ado, we reveal—for the first time anywhere—our 2017 winners in 13 wine-related categories.

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan's Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.



BEST CABERNET

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Lieb Family Cellars

Silver – Raphael Vineyards

Bronze – Shinn Estate Vineyards

BEST CHARDONNAY

Platinum – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Gold – Sparkling Pointe

Silver – Paumanok Vineyards

Bronze – Lieb Family Cellars

BEST MERLOT

Platinum – Lenz Winery

Gold – Raphael Vineyards

Silver – Hound’s Tree Wines

Bronze – Lieb Family Cellars

Bronze – Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

BEST ROSÉ

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Raphael Vineyards

Bronze – Croteaux Vineyards

BEST TASTING ROOM

Platinum – Sparkling Pointe

Gold – Jamesport Vineyards

Silver – Lieb Family Cellars

Bronze – Long Island Spirits

BEST TASTING ROOM STORE

Platinum – Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

Gold – Duck Walk Vineyard South

Gold – Raphael Vineyards

Silver – Jamesport Vineyards

Bronze – Martha Clara Vineyard

BEST VINEYARD SCENERY

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Lieb Family Cellars

Silver – Bedell Cellars

Bronze – Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

BEST WINE CLUB

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Raphael Vineyards

Silver – Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard

Silver – Lieb Family Cellars

BEST WINEMAKER

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards: Dean Babier

Gold – Bedell: Richard Olsen-Harbich

Gold – Wölffer Estate: Roman Roth

Silver – Martha Clara Vineyards: Juan Micieli-Martinez

BEST WINERY

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Raphael Vineyards

Silver – Lenz Winery

Bronze – Pindar Vineyards

BEST WINERY EVENTS

Platinum – Raphael Vineyards

Gold – Jamesport Vineyards

Silver – McCall Wines

BEST WINERY STAFF

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Lieb Family Cellars

Silver – Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

BEST WINERY TOUR COMPANY

Platinum – New Vine Wine Tours

Gold – Vintage Tours

Silver – Elegant Wine Tours of LI

Bronze – East End Wine Tasting Tours