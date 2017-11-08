Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed!
Check out Dan's Best of the Best 2017 Wines, Photo: iStock.com
November 8, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! While the annual contest separates into categories under the North and South Forks, wine and all things related to it fall under their own category comprising the entire East End. So, without further ado, we reveal—for the first time anywhere—our 2017 winners in 13 wine-related categories.

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan's Papers and right here on DansPapers.com. Join us in celebrating this year's winners at the annual Dan's Best of the Best Celebration and Concert featuring 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner Hopefully Forgiven at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this Friday, November 10 from 7:30–10:30 p.m.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorite Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

BEST CABERNET
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold  Lieb Family Cellars13 wine-related categories.
Silver  Raphael Vineyards
Bronze  Shinn Estate Vineyards

BEST CHARDONNAY
Platinum  Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Gold  Sparkling Pointe
Silver  Paumanok Vineyards
Bronze  Lieb Family Cellars

BEST MERLOT
Platinum  Lenz Winery
Gold – Raphael Vineyards
Silver  Hound’s Tree Wines
Bronze Lieb Family Cellars
Bronze  Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

BEST ROSÉ
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold  Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver  Raphael Vineyards
Bronze Croteaux Vineyards

BEST TASTING ROOM
Platinum  Sparkling Pointe
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver  Lieb Family Cellars
Bronze  Long Island Spirits

BEST TASTING ROOM STORE
Platinum  Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
Gold  Duck Walk Vineyard South
Gold  Raphael Vineyards
Silver  Jamesport Vineyards
Bronze  Martha Clara Vineyard

BEST VINEYARD SCENERY
Platinum  Jamesport Vineyards
Gold  Lieb Family Cellars
Silver  Bedell Cellars
Bronze  Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

BEST WINE CLUB
Platinum  Jamesport Vineyards
Gold  Raphael Vineyards
Silver  Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard
Silver  Lieb Family Cellars

BEST WINEMAKER
Platinum  Jamesport Vineyards: Dean Babier
Gold – Bedell: Richard Olsen-Harbich
Gold – Wölffer Estate: Roman Roth
Silver – Martha Clara Vineyards: Juan Micieli-Martinez

BEST WINERY
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Raphael Vineyards
Silver – Lenz Winery
Bronze – Pindar Vineyards

BEST WINERY EVENTS
Platinum – Raphael Vineyards
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver – McCall Wines

BEST WINERY STAFF
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Family Cellars
Silver – Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

BEST WINERY TOUR COMPANY
Platinum – New Vine Wine Tours
Gold – Vintage Tours
Silver – Elegant Wine Tours of LI
Bronze – East End Wine Tasting Tours



