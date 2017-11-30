Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Health, Wellness & Beauty

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Health, Wellness & Beauty categories!
BEST ACUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Michelle Iona, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture
Gold – Kathleen Yoneyama M.S, L.Ac
Silver – Rachel Reich
Bronze – Anna Kozlowska, MS
BEST BARBERSHOP
Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters
Gold – Love Lane Barber Shop
Silver – Christopher Cuts
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall
Gold – Steven Chierchie
Silver – Dr. James Hinch
Bronze – Dr. Robinson
BEST COSMETIC LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele
Gold – Dr. Antoinette Notaro
BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – The Beauty Bar
Gold – Spa Bellezza
Silver – Clientology Salon and Spa
Bronze – Eastern Sun Holistic Health
BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Sal Lotardo at Bella Smiles
Gold – Dr. Kevin Sheren – Riverhead Dental Associates, PC
Silver – Pure Dental
Bronze – Joseph F. Sciotto D.M.D.
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Dr. Meyerson
Gold – Dr. Antoinette Notaro
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.
Gold – Dr. Camile Gooden
Silver – Dr. Kerry Murphy
Bronze – Dr Michael Catapano
Bronze – Dr. Bellamy Brook of The Medical Home
BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Steve Tria @ CrossFit Impervious
Gold – Greg Trent
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – Bodyrite Training
BEST GROUP TRAINER
Platinum – Joanna / Maximus
Gold – Jabs
Silver – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training
Bronze – BodySmart Studio
BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Clientology
Gold – Raquel at Gabriel Loren
Silver – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters
Bronze – Clientology Salon and Spa
BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Gabriel Loren the Salon
Gold – Salon 48
Silver – Trendsetters by Camille
Bronze – Clientology Salon and Spa
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Clientology
Gold – Rebecca Sickler
Silver – Ashley Fogarty at Gabriel Loren
Bronze – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters
BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM
Platinum – Maximus
Gold – CrossFit Impervious
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – BodySmart Studio
BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST
Platinum – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza
Gold – Kyla King @ Trendsetters
Silver – Vivian at Nails By Vivian
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Spa Bellezza
Gold – Ummassage
Silver – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT
Bronze – Courtney Crowley
BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Trendsetters by Camille
Gold – Nails by Vivian
Silver – Epic Nail Salon
Bronze – Lucky Nails
BEST NUTRITIONIST
Platinum – Paige Romanowski, CPT of BodyRite Training
Gold – Healing Points Acupuncture
Silver – East End Nutrition
Bronze – Abby Conway – Jenni & Main St Grill
BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Greg Trent
Gold – Jill Schroeder at JABS
Silver – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training
Bronze – BodySmart Studio
BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Cutchogue Drug Store
Gold – Southold Pharmacy
Silver – King Kullen – Cutchogue
Bronze – CVS – Riverhead
Bronze – CVS – Mattituck
Bronze – Rite Aid – Mattituck
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Platinum – Peter Johnstone
Gold – Scott Czujko
Silver – Courtney Crowley
Bronze – Maximum Performance
Bronze – Dr. Jason Lennon
BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Maximus
Gold – Jabs
Silver – Dottie Raynor – Dotie’s Pilates
Bronze – Alissa Smith at Maximus
BEST SENIOR CARE
Platinum – Comfort Keepers
Gold – At Home Services
BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus
Gold – Roland Walker at Jabs
Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS
Bronze – Rachel Goodale at Aerial Fitness
BEST TRX TRAINER
Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training
Gold – Jabs
Silver – BodySmart Studio
Bronze – East End Core Fitness
BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Jackie Zilnicki of Maximus
Gold – Sam of Bodyrite Training
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – Colleen Saidman
Bronze – Claire Copersino at North Fork Yoga Shala
Bronze – Becky Rosko
Bronze – Jen Frasher of Jen Frasher Yoga
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – Jabs
Gold – North Fork Fun-N-Fitness
Silver – The Giving Room
Bronze – Peconic River Yoga
BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – Jabs
Gold – Julio Usma at Maximus
Silver – Maximus