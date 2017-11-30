Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Health, Wellness & Beauty

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Health, Wellness & Beauty categories!

BEST ACUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Michelle Iona, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture

Gold – Kathleen Yoneyama M.S, L.Ac

Silver – Rachel Reich

Bronze – Anna Kozlowska, MS

BEST BARBERSHOP

Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters

Gold – Love Lane Barber Shop

Silver – Christopher Cuts

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall

Gold – Steven Chierchie

Silver – Dr. James Hinch

Bronze – Dr. Robinson

BEST COSMETIC LASER TREATMENTS

Platinum – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele

Gold – Dr. Antoinette Notaro

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – The Beauty Bar

Gold – Spa Bellezza

Silver – Clientology Salon and Spa

Bronze – Eastern Sun Holistic Health

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Sal Lotardo at Bella Smiles

Gold – Dr. Kevin Sheren – Riverhead Dental Associates, PC

Silver – Pure Dental

Bronze – Joseph F. Sciotto D.M.D.

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Platinum – Dr. Meyerson

Gold – Dr. Antoinette Notaro

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.

Gold – Dr. Camile Gooden

Silver – Dr. Kerry Murphy

Bronze – Dr Michael Catapano

Bronze – Dr. Bellamy Brook of The Medical Home

BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Steve Tria @ CrossFit Impervious

Gold – Greg Trent

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – Bodyrite Training

BEST GROUP TRAINER

Platinum – Joanna / Maximus

Gold – Jabs

Silver – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training

Bronze – BodySmart Studio

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Clientology

Gold – Raquel at Gabriel Loren

Silver – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters

Bronze – Clientology Salon and Spa

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Gabriel Loren the Salon

Gold – Salon 48

Silver – Trendsetters by Camille

Bronze – Clientology Salon and Spa

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Clientology

Gold – Rebecca Sickler

Silver – Ashley Fogarty at Gabriel Loren

Bronze – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters

BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM

Platinum – Maximus

Gold – CrossFit Impervious

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – BodySmart Studio

BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST

Platinum – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza

Gold – Kyla King @ Trendsetters

Silver – Vivian at Nails By Vivian

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Spa Bellezza

Gold – Ummassage

Silver – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT

Bronze – Courtney Crowley

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Trendsetters by Camille

Gold – Nails by Vivian

Silver – Epic Nail Salon

Bronze – Lucky Nails

BEST NUTRITIONIST

Platinum – Paige Romanowski, CPT of BodyRite Training

Gold – Healing Points Acupuncture

Silver – East End Nutrition

Bronze – Abby Conway – Jenni & Main St Grill

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Greg Trent

Gold – Jill Schroeder at JABS

Silver – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training

Bronze – BodySmart Studio

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Cutchogue Drug Store

Gold – Southold Pharmacy

Silver – King Kullen – Cutchogue

Bronze – CVS – Riverhead

Bronze – CVS – Mattituck

Bronze – Rite Aid – Mattituck

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Platinum – Peter Johnstone

Gold – Scott Czujko

Silver – Courtney Crowley

Bronze – Maximum Performance

Bronze – Dr. Jason Lennon

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Maximus

Gold – Jabs

Silver – Dottie Raynor – Dotie’s Pilates

Bronze – Alissa Smith at Maximus

BEST SENIOR CARE

Platinum – Comfort Keepers

Gold – At Home Services

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus

Gold – Roland Walker at Jabs

Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS

Bronze – Rachel Goodale at Aerial Fitness

BEST TRX TRAINER

Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training

Gold – Jabs

Silver – BodySmart Studio

Bronze – East End Core Fitness

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Jackie Zilnicki of Maximus

Gold – Sam of Bodyrite Training

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – Colleen Saidman

Bronze – Claire Copersino at North Fork Yoga Shala

Bronze – Becky Rosko

Bronze – Jen Frasher of Jen Frasher Yoga

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – Jabs

Gold – North Fork Fun-N-Fitness

Silver – The Giving Room

Bronze – Peconic River Yoga

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – Jabs

Gold – Julio Usma at Maximus

Silver – Maximus