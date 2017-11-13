Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Home & Personal Services categories!

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum – Ted’s Auto Body

Gold – Starlite Auto Body

Silver – Rich’s Quality Auto Body

BEST AWNING COMPANY

Platinum – Shade & Shutter

Gold – William Mills & Co.

BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION

Platinum – Campo Brothers

Gold – Amos Meringer Builder

Silver – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum – Riverhead Auto Wash

Gold – Country Car Wash

Silver – Absolute Detailing Concepts

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Platinum – C’s Cleaning Home Management

Gold – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Silver – 1800 Got Junk

Silver – East End Housekeeping

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum – Custom Closets Direct

BEST CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

Silver – Campo Brothers

Bronze – Sid Beebe Builders & Sons Inc.

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum – MTP Custom Carpentry

Gold – Campo Brothers

Silver – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold – Al Martino Agency

Silver – Hire Society

BEST ELECTRICIAN

Platinum – All Wright Electric

Gold – Ocean Electric

Silver – REP Electric LLC

Bronze – GJS Electric

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold Clearview Environmental Services

Silver – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

Bronze – Mildew Busters

BEST FENCE COMPANY

Platinum – Craftsman Fence

Gold – East End Fence & Gate

Gold – Riverhead Fence Company

Silver – The Deer Fence

BEST FLOORING

Platinum – Champion Hardwood

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Amos Meringer Builder

Silver – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

Bronze – Best Level

BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING

Platinum – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Silver – DJK Heating & Cooling

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

Silver – Amos Meringer Builder

Bronze – Absolute Improvement

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum – NOFO Real Estate

Gold – Adla Interiors

BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum – GJO Painting

Gold – Brian Mozer

Silver – Vintage Painting

Bronze – Roses Painting

Bronze – Personal Touch Painting

Bronze – Ince Painting

Bronze – George Burns

BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum – North Fork Caretaker

Gold – Peconic Home Management

Silver – Springer Property Management

Bronze – Property Angels Property Management Services

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum – North Fork Design Company

Gold – Dream Windows & Interiors

Silver – Paris K Interior Design

BEST KITCHEN / BATH

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

BEST LANDSCAPER

Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions

Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping

Silver – Dirt Grounds Construction

Bronze – Castillo Scapes

Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE

Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions

Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping

Silver – F & B Concrete and Masonry

Bronze – Roman’s Tile & Marble

BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL

Platinum – Enviroduct Cleaning

Gold – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Silver – Mold Pro Inc.

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum – Plycon

Platinum – Despatch of Southampton

Gold – Jernick Moving & Storage

BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY

Platinum – Bay Gas Service

Gold – Peconic Propane

Silver – Danisi Fuel

BEST PAINTER

Platinum – GJO Painting

Gold – Brian Mozer

Silver – Vintage Painting

Bronze – Ince Painting

BEST PEST CONTROL

Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control

Gold – Nardy Pest Control Inc.

Silver – North Fork Exterminating

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum – William Knoernschild Plumbing and Heating

Gold – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

Silver – Van Etten Plumbing & Heating

Bronze – Burt’s Reliable

BEST POOL COMPANY

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Islandia Pools

Silver – East End Pool King

Bronze – Southold Pools Inc.

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum – Luck Enterprises

Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Silver – Clearview House Washing Service

Silver – Schindler House Washing

Bronze – Vintage Painting

Bronze – Mildew Busters

BEST ROOFER

Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing

Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Silver – Martins GC

Bronze – Mark Bennett

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum – Osprey Security

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre

Silver – Islandia Pools

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions

Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction

Silver – Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

Bronze McAlister Outdoor Service

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Gold – Schindler Enterprises