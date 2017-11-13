Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Home & Personal Services categories!
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP
Platinum – Ted’s Auto Body
Gold – Starlite Auto Body
Silver – Rich’s Quality Auto Body
BEST AWNING COMPANY
Platinum – Shade & Shutter
Gold – William Mills & Co.
BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION
Platinum – Campo Brothers
Gold – Amos Meringer Builder
Silver – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
BEST CAR WASH
Platinum – Riverhead Auto Wash
Gold – Country Car Wash
Silver – Absolute Detailing Concepts
BEST CLEANING SERVICE
Platinum – C’s Cleaning Home Management
Gold – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Silver – 1800 Got Junk
Silver – East End Housekeeping
BEST CLOSET DESIGN
Platinum – Custom Closets Direct
BEST CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
Silver – Campo Brothers
Bronze – Sid Beebe Builders & Sons Inc.
BEST CONTRACTOR
Platinum – MTP Custom Carpentry
Gold – Campo Brothers
Silver – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY
Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency
Gold – Al Martino Agency
Silver – Hire Society
BEST ELECTRICIAN
Platinum – All Wright Electric
Gold – Ocean Electric
Silver – REP Electric LLC
Bronze – GJS Electric
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions
Gold Clearview Environmental Services
Silver – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
Bronze – Mildew Busters
BEST FENCE COMPANY
Platinum – Craftsman Fence
Gold – East End Fence & Gate
Gold – Riverhead Fence Company
Silver – The Deer Fence
BEST FLOORING
Platinum – Champion Hardwood
BEST HANDYMAN
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Amos Meringer Builder
Silver – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
Bronze – Best Level
BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING
Platinum – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.
Silver – DJK Heating & Cooling
BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
Silver – Amos Meringer Builder
Bronze – Absolute Improvement
BEST HOME INSPECTION
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
BEST HOME STAGER
Platinum – NOFO Real Estate
Gold – Adla Interiors
BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY
Platinum – GJO Painting
Gold – Brian Mozer
Silver – Vintage Painting
Bronze – Roses Painting
Bronze – Personal Touch Painting
Bronze – Ince Painting
Bronze – George Burns
BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Platinum – North Fork Caretaker
Gold – Peconic Home Management
Silver – Springer Property Management
Bronze – Property Angels Property Management Services
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Platinum – North Fork Design Company
Gold – Dream Windows & Interiors
Silver – Paris K Interior Design
BEST KITCHEN / BATH
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths
BEST LANDSCAPER
Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions
Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Silver – Dirt Grounds Construction
Bronze – Castillo Scapes
Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE
Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions
Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Silver – F & B Concrete and Masonry
Bronze – Roman’s Tile & Marble
BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL
Platinum – Enviroduct Cleaning
Gold – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Silver – Mold Pro Inc.
BEST MOVING COMPANY
Platinum – Plycon
Platinum – Despatch of Southampton
Gold – Jernick Moving & Storage
BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY
Platinum – Bay Gas Service
Gold – Peconic Propane
Silver – Danisi Fuel
BEST PAINTER
Platinum – GJO Painting
Gold – Brian Mozer
Silver – Vintage Painting
Bronze – Ince Painting
BEST PEST CONTROL
Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold – Nardy Pest Control Inc.
Silver – North Fork Exterminating
BEST PLUMBER
Platinum – William Knoernschild Plumbing and Heating
Gold – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Silver – Van Etten Plumbing & Heating
Bronze – Burt’s Reliable
BEST POOL COMPANY
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Islandia Pools
Silver – East End Pool King
Bronze – Southold Pools Inc.
BEST POWER WASHER
Platinum – Luck Enterprises
Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Silver – Clearview House Washing Service
Silver – Schindler House Washing
Bronze – Vintage Painting
Bronze – Mildew Busters
BEST ROOFER
Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing
Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Silver – Martins GC
Bronze – Mark Bennett
BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY
Platinum – Osprey Security
BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre
Silver – Islandia Pools
BEST TREE SERVICE
Platinum – Superior Landscape Solutions
Gold – Pete’s Earthworks Marine Construction
Silver – Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm
Bronze McAlister Outdoor Service
BEST WINDOW CLEANING
Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Gold – Schindler Enterprises