Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

BEST BAR

Platinum – North Fork Taps & Corks

Gold – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Silver – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Alure

BEST BARTENDER

Platinum – Joseph Coleman @ Grace & Grit

Gold – Austin McDonnell

Gold – Billy’s by the Bay

Silver – Beth – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Bronze – Richie @ Touch of Venice

BEST BBQ RESTAURANT

Platinum – Maple Tree BBQ

Gold – North Fork BBQ

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT

Platinum – Cutchogue Diner

Gold – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Silver – Lolly’s Hut

Bronze – Jeni’s Main Street Grill

BEST BRUNCH

Platinum – Cooperage Inn

Gold – Red Maple at The Chequit

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Amano Osteria Wine & Bar

Bronze – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

BEST CATERER

Platinum – Grace & Grit

Gold – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Silver – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Bronze – Dark Horse Restaurant & Catering

BEST CHEF

Platinum – Jennilee Morris @ Grace & Grit

Gold – The North Fork Table & Inn

Silver – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Bronze – Guy Reuge, Mirabelle

Bronze – Ettore and Brian Pennacchia of Touch of Venice

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Platinum – Jen’s

Gold – Hy-Ting Restaurant

Gold – East Garden Chinese Restaurant

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hampton Coffee Co., All Locations

Silver – By Aldo

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Crazy Beans

Bronze – Starbucks Coffee Company – Mattituck

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE

Platinum – North Fork Table & Inn

Gold – Jamesport Manor Inn

Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Bronze – The Birchwood of Polish Town

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Platinum – The North Fork Table & Inn

Platinum – La Plage

Gold – Mirabelle

Silver – La Cuvee

BEST GLUTEN FREE

Platinum – Dark Horse Restaurant & Catering

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT

Platinum – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

Gold – Turkuaz Grill

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR

Platinum – Founders Tavern

Gold – Spiro’s Lounge & Restaurant

Silver – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Bronze – A Touch of Venice

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Platinum – Porto Bello Restaurant

Gold – A Touch of Venice

Silver – Amano Osteria Wine & Bar

Bronze – Michelangelo in Cutchogue

BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE

Platinum – Digger O’Dells

Gold – O’Mally’s

Gold – Frisky Oyster

Gold – Front Street Station

BEST LUNCHEONETTE / DINER

Platinum – Cutchogue Diner

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

Silver – Wednesday’s Table

Bronze – Star Confectionery

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Platinum – Lucharito’s

Gold – Agave

Silver – Funcho’s Fajita Grill – Riverhead

Bronze – Salsa Salsa

Bronze – Restaurante La Cascada

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Lucharito’s

Gold – Claudio’s Clam Bar

Silver – Legends

BEST ORGANIC FOOD

Platinum – The Market-Greenport

Gold – Garden of Eve

Silver – The North Fork Table & Inn

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – A Touch of Venice

Silver – Jamesport Manor Inn

Bronze – Dark Horse Restaurant & Catering

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – A Lure

Silver – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Bronze – Southold Fish Market

BEST SPORTS BAR

Platinum – Diggers

Gold – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Silver – The All Star

Silver – O’Mally’s

Bronze – Sophie’s

BEST STEAK HOUSE

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Cliff’s Rendezvous

Gold – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant

Silver – J&R’s Steakhouse

Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow East

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – Maple Tree BBQ

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Wednesday’s Table

Bronze – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – Porto Bello Restaurant

Silver – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant

Bronze – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Bronze – The Wave @ Danford’s