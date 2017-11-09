Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses and personalities won in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com. Join us in celebrating this year’s winners at the annual Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert featuring 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner Hopefully Forgiven at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this Friday, November 10 from 7:30–10:30 p.m.—get your tickets at BOTBConcert.com!
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – Mark Borghi Fine Art
Gold – Southampton Arts Center
Gold – White Room Gallery
Silver – Romany Kramoris Gallery
Bronze – Grenning Gallery
Bronze – Guild Hall
BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Jim Gingerich
Gold – Kat O’Neill
Silver – Daniel Pollera
Bronze – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Bronze – Yvonne Dagger
BEST EAST END PERSONALITY
Platinum – Lisa Dabrowski
Platinum – Bonnie Grice
Gold – Nancy Atlas
Silver – Scotty Hart
Bronze – Brian the Cannon Bannon
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Silver – Hank’s Pumpkintown
Bronze – East Hampton LVIS Fair
Bronze – Drive-In Movies at Coopers Beach
BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Lilly Ann Merat
Silver – Inda Eaton
Bronze – Laura Hoch
BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – Hopefully Forgiven
Gold – In The Groove
Silver – Big Shot (Billy Joel Cover Band)
Bronze – Spaghetti Westerners
BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Paul Mahos
Gold – Dante Mazzetti
Silver – Jim Turner
Bronze – Gene Casey
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Sag Harbor Cinema
Gold – UA East Hampton Movie Theatre Cinema 6
Silver – UA Hampton Bays 5
Bronze – United Artists Southampton 4 Movie Theater
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold – Parrish Art Museum
Silver – Longhouse Reserve
Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Bronze – Guild Hall
BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – The Surf Lodge
Bronze – Rumba Rum Bar
BEST PARTY RENTAL
Platinum – Bermuda Party Rentals
Gold – Hampton Party Island
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WBAZ 102.5
Bronze – WLNG 92.1FM
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – Our Fabulous Variety Show
Gold – WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Silver – Hampton Theatre Company
Bronze – Neo-Political Cowgirls
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Gold – Guild Hall
Silver – Bay Street Theater
Bronze – The Gateway Playhouse, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County
Bronze – Southampton Arts Center