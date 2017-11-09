Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment
Photo: Olaf Herschbach/123RF
November 9, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses and personalities won in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com. Join us in celebrating this year’s winners at the annual Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert featuring 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner Hopefully Forgiven at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this Friday, November 10 from 7:30–10:30 p.m.get your tickets at BOTBConcert.com!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST ART GALLERY­
Platinum – Mark Borghi Fine Art
Gold – Southampton Arts Center
Gold – White Room Gallery
Silver – Romany Kramoris Gallery
Bronze – Grenning Gallery
Bronze – Guild Hall

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Jim Gingerich
Gold – Kat O’Neill
Silver – Daniel Pollera
Bronze – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Bronze – Yvonne Dagger

BEST EAST END PERSONALITY
Platinum – Lisa Dabrowski
Platinum  Bonnie Grice
Gold – Nancy Atlas
Silver – Scotty Hart
Bronze – Brian the Cannon Bannon

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Silver – Hank’s Pumpkintown
Bronze – East Hampton LVIS Fair
Bronze – Drive-In Movies at Coopers Beach

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Lilly Ann Merat
Silver – Inda Eaton
Bronze – Laura Hoch

BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – Hopefully Forgiven
Gold – In The Groove
Silver – Big Shot (Billy Joel Cover Band)
Bronze – Spaghetti Westerners

BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Paul Mahos
Gold – Dante Mazzetti
Silver – Jim Turner
Bronze – Gene Casey

BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Sag Harbor Cinema
Gold – UA East Hampton Movie Theatre Cinema 6
Silver – UA Hampton Bays 5
Bronze – United Artists Southampton 4 Movie Theater

BEST MUSEUM
Platinum The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold Parrish Art Museum
Silver Longhouse Reserve
Silver  Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Bronze  Guild Hall

BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – The Surf Lodge
Bronze – Rumba Rum Bar

BEST PARTY RENTAL
Platinum – Bermuda Party Rentals
Gold – Hampton Party Island

BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WBAZ 102.5
Bronze – WLNG 92.1FM

BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – Our Fabulous Variety Show
Gold – WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Silver  Hampton Theatre Company
Bronze – Neo-Political Cowgirls

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum  Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Gold  Guild Hall
Silver  Bay Street Theater
Bronze The Gateway Playhouse, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County
Bronze Southampton Arts Center

Related Articles

Long Ireland Beer Company—on tap!Tour & Taste at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Breweries Oakland's RestaurantVote for Dan’s Best Restaurants with a Water View Kites of the HarborVisit Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Toy Stores for 2016 movie theaterWatch a Film at Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork Movie Theaters

BACK TO Blog Du Jour

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo