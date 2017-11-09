Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses and personalities won in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com. Join us in celebrating this year’s winners at the annual Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert featuring 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner Hopefully Forgiven at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this Friday, November 10 from 7:30–10:30 p.m.—get your tickets at BOTBConcert.com!

BEST ART GALLERY­

Platinum – Mark Borghi Fine Art

Gold – Southampton Arts Center

Gold – White Room Gallery

Silver – Romany Kramoris Gallery

Bronze – Grenning Gallery

Bronze – Guild Hall

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER

Platinum – Jim Gingerich

Gold – Kat O’Neill

Silver – Daniel Pollera

Bronze – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Bronze – Yvonne Dagger

BEST EAST END PERSONALITY

Platinum – Lisa Dabrowski

Platinum – Bonnie Grice

Gold – Nancy Atlas

Silver – Scotty Hart

Bronze – Brian the Cannon Bannon

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)

Gold – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Silver – Hank’s Pumpkintown

Bronze – East Hampton LVIS Fair

Bronze – Drive-In Movies at Coopers Beach

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Monica Murphy

Gold – Lilly Ann Merat

Silver – Inda Eaton

Bronze – Laura Hoch

BEST LOCAL BAND

Platinum – Hopefully Forgiven

Gold – In The Groove

Silver – Big Shot (Billy Joel Cover Band)

Bronze – Spaghetti Westerners

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Paul Mahos

Gold – Dante Mazzetti

Silver – Jim Turner

Bronze – Gene Casey

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – Sag Harbor Cinema

Gold – UA East Hampton Movie Theatre Cinema 6

Silver – UA Hampton Bays 5

Bronze – United Artists Southampton 4 Movie Theater

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)

Gold – Parrish Art Museum

Silver – Longhouse Reserve

Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Bronze – Guild Hall

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse

Silver – The Surf Lodge

Bronze – Rumba Rum Bar

BEST PARTY RENTAL

Platinum – Bermuda Party Rentals

Gold – Hampton Party Island

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM 92.9

Gold – WPPB 88.3

Silver – WBAZ 102.5

Bronze – WLNG 92.1FM

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum – Our Fabulous Variety Show

Gold – WHBPAC Arts Education Program

Silver – Hampton Theatre Company

Bronze – Neo-Political Cowgirls

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Gold – Guild Hall

Silver – Bay Street Theater

Bronze – The Gateway Playhouse, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County

Bronze – Southampton Arts Center