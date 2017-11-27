Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Home & Personal Services

by OliverP

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Home & Personal Services categories!

RELATED: Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors

Gold – V & V Auto Service Center

Silver – Croce’s Body Shop

Bronze – Village Auto Body

BEST AWNING COMPANY

Platinum – East End Awning

Gold – Brock Awnings

Silver – Rollup Awnings

Bronze – C.E. King & Sons, Inc.

BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION

Platinum – Farrell Building Co.

Gold – Gruhill Construction

Silver – Eastbay Builders

Bronze – N. Zappola & Associates

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum – Beach Hand Wash

Gold – Southampton Car Wash

Silver – Strebel’s Car Wash

Bronze – Hampton Auto Wash

BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP

Platinum – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Gold – Done Right Roofing And Chimneys

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Platinum – A Votre Service!

Gold – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

Silver – Catherine’s Cleaning Service

Bronze – New York’s Little Elves

Bronze – Hampton Teak

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum – California Closets

Platinum – Custom Closets Direct

Gold – Long Island Closet Design

Silver – Anthony’s Custom Closets

BEST CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING

Platinum – N. Zappola & Associates

Gold – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Silver – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

Bronze – Eastbay Builders

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum – Farrell Building Co.

Gold – N. Zappola & Associates

Silver – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Silver – Eastbay Builders

Bronze – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold – Hire Society

Silver – Hampton Domestics

Bronze – Al Martino Agency

BEST ELECTRICIAN

Platinum – Ocean Electric

Gold – All Wright Electric

Silver – Arnister Electric

Bronze – William J. Shea Electric

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold – Clearview Environmental Services

Silver – Mildew Busters

Bronze – Quality Air Care

Bronze – Green Logic

BEST FENCE COMPANY

Platinum – East End Fence & Gate

Gold – Craftsman Fence

Silver – The Deer Fence

Bronze – Riverhead Fence Company

BEST FIREPLACE STORE

Platinum – Brick Stone and Fireplace

Gold – Main Street Stove

Silver – Sag Harbor Fireplace

Bronze – Hampton Hearth

BEST FLOORING

Platinum – Cancos Tile

Gold – Champion Hardwood

Silver – Carpet One of the Hamptons

Silver – We’ll Floor U Inc.

Bronze – Carpetman

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum – Southampton Handyman

Gold – Hamptons Home & Estate Management

Silver – Best Level

Silver – Handy Hamptons

Silver – All Island Handyman

BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING

Platinum – Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Silver – Nugent & Potter

Bronze – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT

Platinum – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Gold – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

Silver – Tom Kammerer Contracting

Bronze – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating, Inc.

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum – Homework in the Hamptons

Gold – Styled and Sold

Silver – Home Staging by SPC

Bronze – English Country Antiques – Bridgehampton

BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum – Ince Painting

Gold – DiNome Painting

Gold – GC Painting & Powerwashing

Silver – Kaplan Painting

Silver – Black Foot Painting

BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum – A Votre Service!

Gold – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

Silver – Twin Forks Property Management Inc.

Bronze – Chaloners of the Hamptons

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors

Gold – English Country Antiques – Bridgehampton

Silver – Anthony Baratta

Silver – Styled and Sold

Bronze – Donovan Design

Bronze – Windows & Walls

BEST IRRIGATION

Platinum – K. Clemenz Irrigation

Gold – RB Irrigation LLC

Silver – Irrigation Man

Bronze – Atlantic Irrigation

Bronze – Sprinkler One

BEST KITCHEN / BATH

Platinum – Ciuffo Cabinetry

Gold – Cancos Tile

Silver – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

Silver – Coastal Cabinet Works

Bronze – Blackman Plumbing Southampton

BEST LANDSCAPER

Platinum – Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Gold – Marders Landscaping

Silver – Stinchi Landscaping

Silver – Jose Camacho Landscaping

Bronze – Cantwell Landscaping

Bronze – Superior Landscape Solutions

BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE

Platinum – Southampton Masonry

Gold – Cancos Tile

Silver – Superior Landscape Solutions

Bronze – ABC Worldwide Stone

BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Gold – East End Waterproofing

Silver – Quality Air Care

Bronze – Mold Pro Inc.

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum – Despatch of Southampton

Gold – Plycon

Silver – Zippy Shell

Bronze – Twin Forks Moving & Storage

Bronze – Hall Lane

BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY

Platinum – Bay Gas Service

Gold – Suburban Propane

Silver – Hardy Fuel Oil

Bronze – Twin Forks Oil

BEST PAINTER

Platinum – Shore Painting

Gold – DiNome Painting

Silver – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating INC.

Bronze – Black Foot Painting

BEST PEST CONTROL

Platinum – Fox Tree Service

Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control

Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Silver – Suburban Exterminating

Bronze – Nardy Pest Control Inc.

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum – Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating

Gold – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

Silver – Neat Complete Plumbing Heating Inc

Bronze – Plumb Tech

Bronze – Hardy Plumbing & Heating

BEST POOL COMPANY

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Spring & Summer Activities

Silver – Ocean Spray Pool Services

Bronze – Marco Polo Pool and Spa Service

Bronze – Ready to Swim Pools

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum – Luck Enterprises

Gold – Clearview House Washing Service

Silver – Schindler House Washing

Bronze – East End Powerwashing

BEST ROOFER

Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing

Gold – Line Home Construction

Silver – All Island Pro Roofing & Chimney

Bronze – Martin’s G.C.

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum – Intelli Tec Security Services

Gold – Bellringer Communications Inc.

Silver – Berkoski Security

Bronze – MTC Security Company Inc.

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum – J. Tortorella Pools

Gold – M&M Pools

Silver – Spring & Summer Activities

Bronze – Kazdin Pools, Inc.

BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE

Platinum – Pools by Recreational Concepts

Gold – M&M Pools

Silver – Aquaman Pool Services

Bronze – Spring & Summer Activities

Bronze – Prestige Pools

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum – Fox Tree Service

Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Silver – Superior Landscape Solutions

Bronze – Jose Camacho Landscaping

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Gold – We Do Windows

Silver – Gold Standard Window Cleaning

Silver – Schindler Enterprises

Bronze – Triple C Window Cleaning