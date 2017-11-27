Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Home & Personal Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Home & Personal Services categories!
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP
Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors
Gold – V & V Auto Service Center
Silver – Croce’s Body Shop
Bronze – Village Auto Body
BEST AWNING COMPANY
Platinum – East End Awning
Gold – Brock Awnings
Silver – Rollup Awnings
Bronze – C.E. King & Sons, Inc.
BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION
Platinum – Farrell Building Co.
Gold – Gruhill Construction
Silver – Eastbay Builders
Bronze – N. Zappola & Associates
BEST CAR WASH
Platinum – Beach Hand Wash
Gold – Southampton Car Wash
Silver – Strebel’s Car Wash
Bronze – Hampton Auto Wash
BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP
Platinum – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.
Gold – Done Right Roofing And Chimneys
BEST CLEANING SERVICE
Platinum – A Votre Service!
Gold – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.
Silver – Catherine’s Cleaning Service
Bronze – New York’s Little Elves
Bronze – Hampton Teak
BEST CLOSET DESIGN
Platinum – California Closets
Platinum – Custom Closets Direct
Gold – Long Island Closet Design
Silver – Anthony’s Custom Closets
BEST CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING
Platinum – N. Zappola & Associates
Gold – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Silver – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.
Bronze – Eastbay Builders
BEST CONTRACTOR
Platinum – Farrell Building Co.
Gold – N. Zappola & Associates
Silver – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Silver – Eastbay Builders
Bronze – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.
BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY
Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency
Gold – Hire Society
Silver – Hampton Domestics
Bronze – Al Martino Agency
BEST ELECTRICIAN
Platinum – Ocean Electric
Gold – All Wright Electric
Silver – Arnister Electric
Bronze – William J. Shea Electric
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions
Gold – Clearview Environmental Services
Silver – Mildew Busters
Bronze – Quality Air Care
Bronze – Green Logic
BEST FENCE COMPANY
Platinum – East End Fence & Gate
Gold – Craftsman Fence
Silver – The Deer Fence
Bronze – Riverhead Fence Company
BEST FIREPLACE STORE
Platinum – Brick Stone and Fireplace
Gold – Main Street Stove
Silver – Sag Harbor Fireplace
Bronze – Hampton Hearth
BEST FLOORING
Platinum – Cancos Tile
Gold – Champion Hardwood
Silver – Carpet One of the Hamptons
Silver – We’ll Floor U Inc.
Bronze – Carpetman
BEST HANDYMAN
Platinum – Southampton Handyman
Gold – Hamptons Home & Estate Management
Silver – Best Level
Silver – Handy Hamptons
Silver – All Island Handyman
BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING
Platinum – Hardy Plumbing & Heating
Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.
Silver – Nugent & Potter
Bronze – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT
Platinum – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Gold – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.
Silver – Tom Kammerer Contracting
Bronze – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating, Inc.
BEST HOME INSPECTION
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
BEST HOME STAGER
Platinum – Homework in the Hamptons
Gold – Styled and Sold
Silver – Home Staging by SPC
Bronze – English Country Antiques – Bridgehampton
BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY
Platinum – Ince Painting
Gold – DiNome Painting
Gold – GC Painting & Powerwashing
Silver – Kaplan Painting
Silver – Black Foot Painting
BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Platinum – A Votre Service!
Gold – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.
Silver – Twin Forks Property Management Inc.
Bronze – Chaloners of the Hamptons
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors
Gold – English Country Antiques – Bridgehampton
Silver – Anthony Baratta
Silver – Styled and Sold
Bronze – Donovan Design
Bronze – Windows & Walls
BEST IRRIGATION
Platinum – K. Clemenz Irrigation
Gold – RB Irrigation LLC
Silver – Irrigation Man
Bronze – Atlantic Irrigation
Bronze – Sprinkler One
BEST KITCHEN / BATH
Platinum – Ciuffo Cabinetry
Gold – Cancos Tile
Silver – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths
Silver – Coastal Cabinet Works
Bronze – Blackman Plumbing Southampton
BEST LANDSCAPER
Platinum – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Gold – Marders Landscaping
Silver – Stinchi Landscaping
Silver – Jose Camacho Landscaping
Bronze – Cantwell Landscaping
Bronze – Superior Landscape Solutions
BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE
Platinum – Southampton Masonry
Gold – Cancos Tile
Silver – Superior Landscape Solutions
Bronze – ABC Worldwide Stone
BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Gold – East End Waterproofing
Silver – Quality Air Care
Bronze – Mold Pro Inc.
BEST MOVING COMPANY
Platinum – Despatch of Southampton
Gold – Plycon
Silver – Zippy Shell
Bronze – Twin Forks Moving & Storage
Bronze – Hall Lane
BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY
Platinum – Bay Gas Service
Gold – Suburban Propane
Silver – Hardy Fuel Oil
Bronze – Twin Forks Oil
BEST PAINTER
Platinum – Shore Painting
Gold – DiNome Painting
Silver – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating INC.
Bronze – Black Foot Painting
BEST PEST CONTROL
Platinum – Fox Tree Service
Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Silver – Suburban Exterminating
Bronze – Nardy Pest Control Inc.
BEST PLUMBER
Platinum – Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating
Gold – GLP Group Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Silver – Neat Complete Plumbing Heating Inc
Bronze – Plumb Tech
Bronze – Hardy Plumbing & Heating
BEST POOL COMPANY
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Spring & Summer Activities
Silver – Ocean Spray Pool Services
Bronze – Marco Polo Pool and Spa Service
Bronze – Ready to Swim Pools
BEST POWER WASHER
Platinum – Luck Enterprises
Gold – Clearview House Washing Service
Silver – Schindler House Washing
Bronze – East End Powerwashing
BEST ROOFER
Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing
Gold – Line Home Construction
Silver – All Island Pro Roofing & Chimney
Bronze – Martin’s G.C.
BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY
Platinum – Intelli Tec Security Services
Gold – Bellringer Communications Inc.
Silver – Berkoski Security
Bronze – MTC Security Company Inc.
BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER
Platinum – J. Tortorella Pools
Gold – M&M Pools
Silver – Spring & Summer Activities
Bronze – Kazdin Pools, Inc.
BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE
Platinum – Pools by Recreational Concepts
Gold – M&M Pools
Silver – Aquaman Pool Services
Bronze – Spring & Summer Activities
Bronze – Prestige Pools
BEST TREE SERVICE
Platinum – Fox Tree Service
Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Silver – Superior Landscape Solutions
Bronze – Jose Camacho Landscaping
BEST WINDOW CLEANING
Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Gold – We Do Windows
Silver – Gold Standard Window Cleaning
Silver – Schindler Enterprises
Bronze – Triple C Window Cleaning