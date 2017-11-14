Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP

Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.

Gold – Last Chance Animal Rescue

Silver – Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Bronze – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER

Platinum – Southampton Animal Shelter

Gold – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

Silver – Bideawee

BEST DOG TRAINER

Platinum – John Bicchino

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

Silver – Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer

BEST GROOMER

Platinum – Westhampton Dog Grooming

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

Silver – Kool K9

Bronze – Harbor Pets

Bronze – The Posh Poodle

BEST HORSE BOARDING

Platinum – Bright Side Farm

BEST PET SITTER

Platinum – Chateau de Paws

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

Silver – Comfy Critters Pet Home Sitting

Bronze – Donna Goldense

BEST PET STORE

Platinum – Hampton Bays Pet Supply

Gold – One Stop Pet Shop – Amagansett

Silver – Dog Store Hamptons

Silver – Harbor Pets

Bronze – Petco

Bronze – Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique

BEST VETERINARIAN

Platinum – Justin Molnar at Shinnecock Animal Hospital

Gold – Dr. Teresa Meekins

Silver – Dr. Wen of Hampton Veterinary Hospital

Silver – Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital

Bronze – Dr. Duffy at Eastport Animal Hospital