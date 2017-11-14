Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!
BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.
Gold – Last Chance Animal Rescue
Silver – Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Bronze – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – Southampton Animal Shelter
Gold – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
Silver – Bideawee
BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – John Bicchino
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
Silver – Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer
BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Westhampton Dog Grooming
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
Silver – Kool K9
Bronze – Harbor Pets
Bronze – The Posh Poodle
BEST HORSE BOARDING
Platinum – Bright Side Farm
BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Chateau de Paws
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
Silver – Comfy Critters Pet Home Sitting
Bronze – Donna Goldense
BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Hampton Bays Pet Supply
Gold – One Stop Pet Shop – Amagansett
Silver – Dog Store Hamptons
Silver – Harbor Pets
Bronze – Petco
Bronze – Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Justin Molnar at Shinnecock Animal Hospital
Gold – Dr. Teresa Meekins
Silver – Dr. Wen of Hampton Veterinary Hospital
Silver – Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital
Bronze – Dr. Duffy at Eastport Animal Hospital