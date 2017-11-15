Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Professional Services categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan's Papers

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Platinum – TaxHampton

Gold – Grassi & Co

Silver – Michael Mirras

BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum – Grassi & Co

Gold – TaxHampton

Silver – Michael Mirras

Bronze – Greg Ferraris of Banducci Katz & Ferraris LLP

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

Gold – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC

Silver – Acre Arts

Bronze – Studio 16 Interactive

BEST ARCHITECT

Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects

Gold – Peter Cook Architect

Silver – Bates Masi Architects

Bronze – John P. Laffey Architects

Bronze – Pamela Glazer

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO

Platinum – Crescendo Designs LTD

Gold – Systems Design

Silver – HTE Home Technology Experts

Silver – Bri-Tech

Bronze – Extreme AVS

Bronze – 91 East Productions

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays

Gold – Home Technology Experts

Silver – GeekHampton

Bronze – HamptonMac

Bronze – The PC Girl

BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING

Platinum – MTN Matchmaking Maureen Tara Nelson

Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum – Rocco A. Carriero – Wealth Partners

Gold – YorkBridge Wealth Partners

Silver – Joel Breiter – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc

Bronze – Gilford Securities Inc.

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance

Gold – Cook Maran & Associates

Silver – Dayton, Ritz & Osborne

BEST INSURANCE BROKER (LOCAL)

Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance

Platinum – Reed Jones of Amaden Gay Agencies

Gold – Cook Maran & Associates

Silver – Jim Agals – Farm Family

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum – Lieb at Law, P.C.

Gold – Campolo Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Silver – Robin Long Esq

Bronze – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – East Hampton

Bronze – Burke & Sullivan

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum – Stacy Shephard Photography

Platinum – Lucille Khornak Portrait Specialist & Gallery

Gold – Mary Godfrey Photography

Silver – Acre Arts

Bronze – Jennifer Bennett Photography

BEST PRINT/COPY

Platinum – Hamptons Signs

Gold – Hampton Copy

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

Gold – Lawlor Media Group

Silver – WordHampton