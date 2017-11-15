Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Professional Services categories!
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton
Gold – Grassi & Co
Silver – Michael Mirras
BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – Grassi & Co
Gold – TaxHampton
Silver – Michael Mirras
Bronze – Greg Ferraris of Banducci Katz & Ferraris LLP
BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Studio 16 Interactive
BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects
Gold – Peter Cook Architect
Silver – Bates Masi Architects
Bronze – John P. Laffey Architects
Bronze – Pamela Glazer
BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Crescendo Designs LTD
Gold – Systems Design
Silver – HTE Home Technology Experts
Silver – Bri-Tech
Bronze – Extreme AVS
Bronze – 91 East Productions
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold – Home Technology Experts
Silver – GeekHampton
Bronze – HamptonMac
Bronze – The PC Girl
BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING
Platinum – MTN Matchmaking Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – Rocco A. Carriero – Wealth Partners
Gold – YorkBridge Wealth Partners
Silver – Joel Breiter – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc
Bronze – Gilford Securities Inc.
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Gold – Cook Maran & Associates
Silver – Dayton, Ritz & Osborne
BEST INSURANCE BROKER (LOCAL)
Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Platinum – Reed Jones of Amaden Gay Agencies
Gold – Cook Maran & Associates
Silver – Jim Agals – Farm Family
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – Lieb at Law, P.C.
Gold – Campolo Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Silver – Robin Long Esq
Bronze – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – East Hampton
Bronze – Burke & Sullivan
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Shephard Photography
Platinum – Lucille Khornak Portrait Specialist & Gallery
Gold – Mary Godfrey Photography
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Jennifer Bennett Photography
BEST PRINT/COPY
Platinum – Hamptons Signs
Gold – Hampton Copy
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – Lawlor Media Group
Silver – WordHampton