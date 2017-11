Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

BEST BAR

Platinum – Dockers Waterside

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Cowfish

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant Bar

Bronze – Buckley’s Inn Between

BEST BARTENDER

Platinum – Justin at 1 North

Gold – Dillon @ Starr Boggs

Silver – New Moon Cafe

Bronze – Billy’s by the Bay

BEST – BBQ restaurant

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Gold – New Moon Cafe

Silver – Townline BBQ

Bronze – 78 Foster Restaurant Bar

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT

Platinum – Hampton Maid

Gold – Estia’s Little Kitchen

Silver – Fairway Restaurant

Bronze – Southampton Inn

BEST BRUNCH

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Dockers Waterside

Silver – Pierre’s

Bronze – 75 Main

BEST CATERER

Platinum – Sydney’s

Gold – Moriches Caterers

Silver – Sonnier & Castle

Bronze – Art of Eating Catering & Event Planning

BEST CHEF

Platinum – David Blydenburgh of Sydney’s

Gold – Scott Kampf of Union Cantina & Southampton Social Club

Silver – Chris Cariello of 1North Steakhouse

Bronze – Larry Kolar of Westlake Fish House

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Platinum – No. 1 Chinese Restaurant

Platinum – Matsulin

Gold – China Delight

Gold – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

Silver – Dragon Garden Southampton

Silver – Kong Chen Chinese

Silver – Phoenix

BEST CHINESE FOOD

Platinum – No. 1 Chinese Restaurant

Gold – China Delight

Silver – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

Bronze – China Garden

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Platinum – The Golden Pear

Gold – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations

Silver – Sag Town Coffee

Bronze – Left Hand Coffee

Bronze – Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee

Bronze – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

Bronze – Tate’s Bake Shop

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE

Platinum – Stone Creek Inn

Gold – Arbor

Silver – Starr Boggs

Bronze – Southampton Social Club

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Platinum – Stone Creek Inn

Gold – Pierre’s

Silver – Bistro Été

Silver – Le Charlot

Bronze – Le Chef

Bronze – Almond

BEST GLUTEN FREE

Platinum – Saaz

Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT

Platinum – John Papas Cafe

Gold – Old Stove Pub

Gold – Princess Diner

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – New Moon Cafe

Silver – The Mill Roadhouse

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Cappelletti

Silver – Edgewater Restaurant

Bronze – Tutto Il Giorno

Bronze – Baby Moon

BEST JAPANESE FOOD

Platinum – Suki Zuki

Gold – Sen

Gold – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

Silver – Zakura – East Quogue

BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Silver – Southampton Social Club

Bronze – Craft Burger East

BEST LUNCHEONETTE / DINER

Platinum – Eckart’s Luncheonette

Gold – The Golden Pear

Silver – Hurricane Deli

Bronze – Eastport Luncheonette

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – Sabrosa

Silver – La Fogata Bar & Grill

Bronze – Funchos

BEST ORGANIC FOOD

Platinum – Mustard Seed Farm & Café

Gold – Craft Burger East

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Dockers Waterside

Silver – Westlake Fish House

Bronze – Canal Cafe

Bronze – Arbor

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Platinum – Westlake Fish House

Gold – Dockers Waterside

Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Silver – Buoy One – Westhampton

BEST SPORTS BAR

Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Gold – Fellingham’s Restaurant

Silver – Buckley’s Inn Between

Bronze – Mercado Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

BEST STEAK HOUSE

Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse

Gold – Bobby Van’s

Silver – The Palm

Bronze – Old Stove Pub

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – Cappelletti

Gold – Harbor Market & Kitchen

Silver – Saaz

Bronze – Bay Burger

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT

Platinum – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Dockers Waterside

Silver Edgewater Restaurant

Bronze – Rumba Rum Bar

Bronze – Canal Café