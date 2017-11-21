Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Shopping

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Shopping categories!

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton (Antiques & Flowers Co.)

Gold – Black Swan Antiques – Sag Harbor

Silver – Hampton Gather

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Plesser’s Appliances

Gold – Gringer Appliances

Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Southampton

Bronze – Southampton Vacuum and Sewing Center

BEST AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Porshe of Southampton

Gold – Lexus of Southampton

Gold – Rubio Premier Motors

Silver – Jaguar Southampton

Silver – Mercedes Benz of Southampton

Bronze – Adventura Motors

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC

Platinum – Jeep of Southampton

Gold – Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac

Silver – Rubio Premier Motors

Bronze – Otis Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN

Platinum – BMW of Southampton

Gold – Audi of Southampton

Silver – Mini of Southampton

Bronze – Rubio Premier Motors

BEST AUTO DEALER / PRE-OWNED CLASSIC

Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors

Gold – Aventura Motors

Silver – Grand Prix Cafe

Bronze – BMW Certified Pre-Owned

BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle

Silver – The Tackle Shop Amagansett

Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Bike N’ Kite

Silver – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

Silver – Mariner’s Cove Marina

Bronze – Dave Bofill Marine

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Harbor Books

Platinum – Southampton Books

Gold – Canio’s Books

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Stella & Ruby Hamptons

Gold – Baby Shock/Shock Kids

Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Bronze – Bean 2 Tween

Bronze – Beach Blossoms

BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE

Platinum – Lynn Stoller Collection

Gold – The ReTail Shop

Gold – Animal Rescue Fund Thrift Shop

Silver – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store

Bronze – Collete Designer Consignment – Sag Harbor

Bronze – East Hampton LVIS

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES

Platinum – Textile Mill End Shop

Gold – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics

Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Bronze – Dream Windows

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Roses and Rice

Gold – Flowers by Rori

Silver – Buckley’s Flower Shop

Silver – Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.

Bronze – Bridgehampton Florist

BEST FOOD / GROCERY SERVICE

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine

Silver – Peapod by Stop & Shop

Bronze – Schmidt’s Market

Bronze – King Kullen – Bridgehampton

BEST FORMAL WEAR

Platinum – Fawn Nathan – Independent Stylist

Platinum – Brooks Brothers – Southampton

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Shinnecock True Value

Gold – True Value – Westhampton

Silver – Sag Harbor – True Value

Bronze – Shinnecock Hardware Inc.

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS/DECOR

Platinum – One Kings Lane

Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Gold – Hampton Teak

Silver – Anthony Baratta

Bronze – Couture Outdoor

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – London Jewelers – East Hampton

Gold – Jill Lynn & Co.

Silver – Glenn Bradford Jewlery

Bronze – Southampton Jewelry Exchange

Bronze – Rose Jewelers

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Montella Custom Tailor

Gold – Impulse for Men – Westhampton Beach

Silver – Brooks Brothers – Southampton

Silver – Ralph Lauren – Southampton

BEST NURSERY GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Gold – Marders Landscaping

Silver – Groundworks Landscaping @ Hrens

Bronze – Hampton Nursery & Landscaping

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southampton Optiks

Gold – Optyx

Silver – Main Street Optics

Silver – Seifert Eye Associates

Silver – Hamptons Eye & Vision, Eugene Parker OD

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Jildor

Gold – Shoe Inn – Westhampton Beach

Silver – Shoe Inn – East Hampton

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT

Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports

Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Silver – Olympia Sports

Bronze – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton

Bronze – Gubbins Running Ahead – East Hampton

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – Stop & Shop

Gold – King Kullen – Bridgehampton

Silver – Best Market

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR

Platinum – Wetter or Not

Gold – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton

Silver – Island Surf & Sport – Westhampton Beach

Bronze – Espo’s Surf and Sport – Amagansett

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Gold – Kites of the Harbor

Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Bronze – Sugar Daddy’s

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Shock

Gold – Lynn Stoller Collection

Silver – Therapy Life & Style

Bronze – Chic