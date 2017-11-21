Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Shopping

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Shopping categories!
RELATED: Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners – North Fork Shopping
Find more Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners here!
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton (Antiques & Flowers Co.)
Gold – Black Swan Antiques – Sag Harbor
Silver – Hampton Gather
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Plesser’s Appliances
Gold – Gringer Appliances
Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Southampton
Bronze – Southampton Vacuum and Sewing Center
BEST AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Porshe of Southampton
Gold – Lexus of Southampton
Gold – Rubio Premier Motors
Silver – Jaguar Southampton
Silver – Mercedes Benz of Southampton
Bronze – Adventura Motors
BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Jeep of Southampton
Gold – Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac
Silver – Rubio Premier Motors
Bronze – Otis Ford
BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – BMW of Southampton
Gold – Audi of Southampton
Silver – Mini of Southampton
Bronze – Rubio Premier Motors
BEST AUTO DEALER / PRE-OWNED CLASSIC
Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors
Gold – Aventura Motors
Silver – Grand Prix Cafe
Bronze – BMW Certified Pre-Owned
BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle
Silver – The Tackle Shop Amagansett
Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Bike N’ Kite
Silver – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
Silver – Mariner’s Cove Marina
Bronze – Dave Bofill Marine
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Harbor Books
Platinum – Southampton Books
Gold – Canio’s Books
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Stella & Ruby Hamptons
Gold – Baby Shock/Shock Kids
Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Bronze – Bean 2 Tween
Bronze – Beach Blossoms
BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE
Platinum – Lynn Stoller Collection
Gold – The ReTail Shop
Gold – Animal Rescue Fund Thrift Shop
Silver – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store
Bronze – Collete Designer Consignment – Sag Harbor
Bronze – East Hampton LVIS
BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Textile Mill End Shop
Gold – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics
Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Bronze – Dream Windows
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Roses and Rice
Gold – Flowers by Rori
Silver – Buckley’s Flower Shop
Silver – Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.
Bronze – Bridgehampton Florist
BEST FOOD / GROCERY SERVICE
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine
Silver – Peapod by Stop & Shop
Bronze – Schmidt’s Market
Bronze – King Kullen – Bridgehampton
BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Fawn Nathan – Independent Stylist
Platinum – Brooks Brothers – Southampton
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Shinnecock True Value
Gold – True Value – Westhampton
Silver – Sag Harbor – True Value
Bronze – Shinnecock Hardware Inc.
BEST HOME FURNISHINGS/DECOR
Platinum – One Kings Lane
Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Gold – Hampton Teak
Silver – Anthony Baratta
Bronze – Couture Outdoor
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – London Jewelers – East Hampton
Gold – Jill Lynn & Co.
Silver – Glenn Bradford Jewlery
Bronze – Southampton Jewelry Exchange
Bronze – Rose Jewelers
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Montella Custom Tailor
Gold – Impulse for Men – Westhampton Beach
Silver – Brooks Brothers – Southampton
Silver – Ralph Lauren – Southampton
BEST NURSERY GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
Gold – Marders Landscaping
Silver – Groundworks Landscaping @ Hrens
Bronze – Hampton Nursery & Landscaping
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southampton Optiks
Gold – Optyx
Silver – Main Street Optics
Silver – Seifert Eye Associates
Silver – Hamptons Eye & Vision, Eugene Parker OD
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Jildor
Gold – Shoe Inn – Westhampton Beach
Silver – Shoe Inn – East Hampton
BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports
Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Silver – Olympia Sports
Bronze – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton
Bronze – Gubbins Running Ahead – East Hampton
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – Stop & Shop
Gold – King Kullen – Bridgehampton
Silver – Best Market
BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – Wetter or Not
Gold – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton
Silver – Island Surf & Sport – Westhampton Beach
Bronze – Espo’s Surf and Sport – Amagansett
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Stevenson’s Toys & Games
Gold – Kites of the Harbor
Silver – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Bronze – Sugar Daddy’s
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Shock
Gold – Lynn Stoller Collection
Silver – Therapy Life & Style
Bronze – Chic