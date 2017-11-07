Diddy Has Yet Another New Name: Love aka Brother Love

by SOTH Team

Hamptons rapper and mogul Sean Combs has once again changed his name. Formerly Puff, Puff Daddy, Sean John, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy, Combs announced on Saturday, November 4—his birthday—that he will now be using a new name: Love aka Brother Love. And he won’t answer to anything else.

“I have some very serious, serious news,” Combs said in a Twitter video shot in a beautiful tropical location during his final moments as Diddy. “I’ve been praying on this and I decided—I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people…I decided to change my name again.”

The rapper went on to explain that he’s not the person he was before. “I’m something different, so my new name is Love, aka Brother Love,” Love said. “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?” he continued, adding, “It’s my birthday, I feel good, God is the greatest, I give all the glory and I thank my mamma and daddy,” before kissing the camera lens.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

Clearly Brother Love is feeling some spiritual love these days. And why not? The man is blessed.