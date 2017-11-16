East End Event Highlights: Michael Halsband, Fisherman’s Wife and More

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, November 17–21, 2017.

WALKING TOUR

Holiday Main Street Lantern Tours

When: November 17, 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Clinton Academy, 151 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Enjoy a walk down the Village’s historic Main Street during this festive season carrying an old-fashioned candle lantern. The tour starts at Clinton Academy and progresses down the sidewalk to discover the history of the many homes that are on the National Register of Historic Buildings. Several stops will include interiors decked out for Christmas.

Contact: 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.com

ART

Chew on This!

When: November 18, 5–11 p.m.

Where: The Art Bus Project Headquarters, 2300 Maple Lane, Greenport

What: Hosted by local nonprofit The Art Bus Project, Chew on This! is a unique fundraiser that takes Pop Art to a whole new level by exhibiting artist Dan Cruz’s chewing gum portraits. In addition to specialty cocktails, creative activities and fun features like an photo booth and silent auction with fabulous items, guests can collaborate with Cruz by selecting and chewing a piece of gum for a new portrait he’ll be creating in real time during the event. The finished piece will be raffled off at the end of the night.

Contact: 646-280-5381, theartbusproject.com

READING

Stephanie Villani, The Fisherman’s Wife

When: November 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Author Stephanie Villani presents The Fisherman’s Wife: Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories, her new cookbook. Refreshments include a sample from the book.

Contact: 631-725-4926, canios.wordpress.com

GALLERY

Halsband Portraits Gallery Tour with Michael Halsband

When: November 19, noon.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Join photographer Michael Halsband on an intimate gallery tour through his portrait retrospective, a collection of photographs featuring a wide range of subjects from surfing to the Rolling Stones.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

LANGUAGE

Practice Your English Conversation

When: November 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Please join TESOL Instructor Lisa Carew for an hour-long visit with others who wish to improve their English in a friendly, relaxed setting. All levels are welcome. Registration not required.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org