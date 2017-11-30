East End Event Highlights: November 30 – December 2, 2017

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, November 30–December 2, 2017.
Find more East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
DATE NIGHT
Dinner and a Show—A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play
When: November 30, 5 p.m.
Where: Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton
What: Enjoy dinner with friends before a performance of A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play. The classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
DOCS
Hamptons Take 2 Film Festival Opening Day
When: November 30, 2–8 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: Now in its 10th year, HT2FF brings the work of talented documentary filmmakers to new audiences, recognizing and honoring films and filmmakers who deserve a closer look.
Contact: 631-725-9500, ht2ff.com
GIFTS
7th Annual Wooden Wonderland
When: December 2, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Where: Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead
What: Holiday show and sale featuring handmade carvings by local craftspeople. Santas, gnomes, ornaments, birds, fish and more. Free admission. See related story on page 38.
Contact: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org
SHELLABRATE
6th Annual Greenport Shellabration
When: December 2 and 3, noon–4 p.m.
Where: Village of Greenport
What: A restaurant walk, which features the best in local shellfish, wine and beer. Wristbands grant participants access the very best culinary creations of Greenport’s leading chefs. Discounts and promotions at participating merchants throughout Greenport Village.
Contact: shellabration.li
PARTY
Fourth Annual Holiday Cocktail Party at the Museum
When: December 2, 5–7:30 p.m.
Where: Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: A rare chance to visit the Museum in December and spread good cheer among friends! A gathering over drinks and hors d’oeuvres in the festively decorated Sage Parlor.
Contact: 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org