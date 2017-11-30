East End Event Highlights: November 30 – December 2, 2017

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, November 30–December 2, 2017.

Find more East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

DATE NIGHT

Dinner and a Show—A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

When: November 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton

What: Enjoy dinner with friends before a performance of A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play. The classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

DOCS

Hamptons Take 2 Film Festival Opening Day

When: November 30, 2–8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Now in its 10th year, HT2FF brings the work of talented documentary filmmakers to new audiences, recognizing and honoring films and filmmakers who deserve a closer look.

Contact: 631-725-9500, ht2ff.com

GIFTS

7th Annual Wooden Wonderland

When: December 2, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Where: Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead

What: Holiday show and sale featuring handmade carvings by local craftspeople. Santas, gnomes, ornaments, birds, fish and more. Free admission. See related story on page 38.

Contact: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

SHELLABRATE

6th Annual Greenport Shellabration

When: December 2 and 3, noon–4 p.m.

Where: Village of Greenport

What: A restaurant walk, which features the best in local shellfish, wine and beer. Wristbands grant participants access the very best culinary creations of Greenport’s leading chefs. Discounts and promotions at participating merchants throughout Greenport Village.

Contact: shellabration.li

PARTY

Fourth Annual Holiday Cocktail Party at the Museum

When: December 2, 5–7:30 p.m.

Where: Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: A rare chance to visit the Museum in December and spread good cheer among friends! A gathering over drinks and hors d’oeuvres in the festively decorated Sage Parlor.

Contact: 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org