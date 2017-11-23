East End Events Calendar Highlights: November 24–29, 2017

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, November 24–29, 2017.

’80s PARTY

Dan’s Papers Homecoming Show with the Ronald Reagans

When: November 24, 8 p.m.

Where: The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: This Black Friday, travel back in time to the 1980s! The dance floor is open for one totally bitchin’ night of ’80s hits—everything from Madonna to Van Halen to A-Ha to Nena. You’ll be shouting “Eileen Too Rye Ay…” A five-piece band with both female and male vocalists, the performers have both Broadway and national touring experience. Come on, Eileen…Tickets are $35.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

OPEN HOUSE

Marders 42nd Annual Open House

When: November 24–26, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Marders Landscaping, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton

What: Open house with music, events for children, birds of prey demo, outstanding gifts, beautiful decorations and cookies and cider. A wonderful way to start the holiday season.

Contact: 631-537-3700, marders.com

HOLIDAYS

9th Annual Lighting of the Lighthouse

When: November 25, 4 p.m.

Where: Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: The lights are turned on by a special guest and remain on every night until January 1, 2018. Free parking and admission. Includes holiday music and caroling. Santa makes an appearance.

Contact: 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com

SHOP

Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show

When: November 24 and 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., November 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: The ultimate antidote to Black Friday, the Country Parlor features all handmade gifts, holiday décor and treasures. Find hand-carved Santas and elves, local soaps, ornaments, handwoven baskets, jewelry and trinkets, ornaments, vintage glassware and collectible pieces. The historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville is transformed into a winter wonderland filled to the brim with holiday delights!

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

TRIVIA

Battle of the Brains

When: November 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: A two-hour battle of the brains with Bob DeStefano. 50 general knowledge questions answered by teams of four. Register as team or individually, online or by phone. Pizza and salad will be served.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org