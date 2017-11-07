Behind the Hedges: 2017 East Hampton Historical Society House Tour

Behind the Hedges: 2017 East Hampton Historical Society House Tour
Kilkare, Photo: Courtesy Sotheby's
November 7, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:
The East Hampton Historical Society house and garden tour is among our favorite holiday events. Themed “From the Village to the Atlantic,” this year’s tour looks inside a handful of East Hampton’s most storied homes, including Kilkare! The tour, which is self-guided, is scheduled for Saturday, November 25 from 1–4:30 p.m. A kickoff cocktail party will be held at the historic Maidstone Club on Friday evening, November 24. Visit our sister site to find out which fabulous houses are on the 2017 tour! Read more at Behind the Hedges…

hedges logo

Related Articles

This historic East Hampton home just sold for $25 millionBehind the Hedges: Historic East Hampton Estate Sells for $25M Hamptons real estate by the numbers May 2017Hamptons Real Estate By the Numbers: May 2017 45 Windward Lane, East HamptonBehind the Hedges: Live In Barnes Landing for $2 Million Grey GardensBehind the Hedges: Buy a Haunted Hamptons Home

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo