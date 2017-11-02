Behind the Hedges: Equestrian Estates at Royalton in Mattituck

November 2, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:
The newest North Fork offering for equine enthusiasts—Estates at Royalton in Mattituck—is an 11-unit development on Cox Neck Road with everything a horse owner could want, including open space for riding. The 11 homes also connect via a bridle path leading to to the property’s exclusive equestrian center, which eliminates much of the work involved with keeping a horse on one’s own property. Even better? A trained staff maintains the paddocks on a daily basis. Read more at Behind the Hedges…

