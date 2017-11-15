Foodie Bites: Celebrities Get Delicious in the Hamptons This Fall

by SOTH Team

A-list celebrities, popular local and international chefs, restaurateurs and other food fans of note are stirring things up at Hamptons dining establishments this fall. Dig in and get the Foodie Bites scoop!

What did Chef Arie Pavlou do right after he set up a Toys for Tots collection box in his Bistro Été in Water Mill? He went shopping and stuffed that box with new, unwrapped toys. But you can contribute too. Find out how right here.

Good Water Farms’ farmer/owner and author of the cookbook The Microgreens Cookbook: A Good Water Farms Odyssey Brendan Davison is featured in the current issue of Modern Farmer magazine and he did a book signing at the Parrish Art Museum’s fifth anniversary festivities in Water Mill on Sunday.

Scarlett Johansson had a late dinner with a friend on Thursday at Indian Wells Tavern in Amagansett. The hotspot has served a number of notable Hamptonites, including former POTUS Bill Clinton.

Power couple Danny Peary and Suzanne Rafer dined with local organic farmers Dale Haubrich and Bette Lacina to say farewell to Conca D’oro in Sag Harbor before the Venesina family handed over the keys to LT Burger owners Michael Cinque and Laurent Tourondel, who plan to keep it a local pizza place. But there will be changes, including offering wood-fired pizza from an oven they intend to put in front, with regular pizzas continuing in back. And did you hear about lifelong Conca D’Oro regular Jason Dacuk freezing three pies from the restaurant’s last-ever order of pizzas?

Pretty Boy—one of the featured characters in the recent Bridgehampton basketball documentary Killer Bees—was seen shopping, with a pretty girl, at the Bridgehampton King Kullen on Wednesday evening.

Muse restaurateur and chef Matthew Guiffrida had a face-to-face encounter with Thor: Ragnarok actor Chris Hemsworth just days before the hit film was released. The studly Marvel regular spent a long time shopping with his family at Flying Point Surf and Skate in Sag Harbor where Guiffrida serves as manager—when he’s not cooking up a storm or managing his own business at the Muse restaurants.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay lunched with her family at Townline BBQ in Sagaponack on Saturday and Sunday.

Actor Liev Schreiber stopped by the King Kullen in Manorville on his way out to the Hamptons last week and posed for pictures with fans.