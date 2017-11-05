Gayle’s Beauty Salon Celebrates 50 Years in Hampton Bays

by Shopping & Style

Gayle’s Beauty Salon in Hampton Bays is fresh-faced and 50 years young now. Earlier this year, third-generation owner Darren Ottati consolidated operations and the salon’s one location is still housed at 6 Ponquogue Avenue. We asked Ottati a few questions about the popular salon’s golden anniversary and found that Ottati says it best in his own words:

“My grandmother Abigail Blowes opened the salon in 1967. My mom, her daughter Jamie, took over after she passed in 1999. My mother worked as a hairdresser since the salon opened. Several years ago my mom suffered a brain aneurism and I started taking over the duties of running the salon. About two years ago I officially became the owner after my mom retired due to her health. Since then I have built the salon to what it is today. I love going to work everyday because of the employees and the wonderful customers we have. The employees and I are family. We have all become very close over the years and share everything together. We take our jobs very seriously, but at the same time love spending time with each other, even outside of work. We travel together, we dine out together and, most importantly, laugh together.

My main objective at the salon is to always have fun while treating our customers like they are our family too. Without them we wouldn’t be able to stay in business as long as we have. I’m surrounded by the most talented stylists, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists I know. They all strive to be the best at what they do and always treat the clients with kindness and respect.

I’m thrilled to now be offering many different facial treatments along with our regular facials, such as microdermabrasion, micro planning, and LED facials and glycolic peels. We are also proud of our massage therapist Diane Daniels, who was recently certified as an acupuncturist. We now offer many different types of massage and acupuncture therapies. Our hair services are extensive and range from wash and sets to the newest techniques in color and highlights, cutting and styling. My goal as the owner is to a keep my employees and customers as happy as I can by giving the employees a great working environment where they can learn and thrive at their talent, at the same time giving our clients a professional, affordable environment where they can visit as often as they want.

It’s not easy running a small business in Hampton Bays. There is a lot of competition, some good, some not so good, but if you treat people the way you would want to be treated and stay kind and honest to your employees and customers, you have nothing to worry about. Thanks for taking the time to hear my story.”

Gayle’s Beauty Salon, 6 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays, gaylesbeautysalon.com, 631-728-1888.