Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged to Glee Co-Creator Brad Falchuk

by SOTH Team

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to her boyfriend of more three years, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk!

According to reports around the internet, the couple had been secretly engaged for a year, but reps for the actress have not commented to confirm the news. US Weekly, which broke the story, has one insider saying, “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush.”

Paltrow wears an engagement ring from Falchuk, and they’ve already taken engagement photos, the insider tells US Weekly, adding that she would make the official announcement on her website at some point in the future.

The couple met on the set of Glee in 2014 when Paltrow played a substitute teacher for a short time on the show. Falchuk co-created Glee with Ryan Murphy. He is also the co-creator of Scream Queens and writer and executive producer of Nip/Tuck.

They went public with the relationship at Robert Downey Jr.‘s 50th birthday party in April of the following year, according to People magazine—which covers the story in the December 4 issue. Things continued to go swimmingly from there.

Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003 and they had two children together, Apple and Moses, in 2004 and 2006 before separating in March 2014. She filed for divorce in April of 2015 and the pair finalized their “consciously uncoupled” split in July 2016. She was also previously engaged to Brad Pitt, but the power couple broke up in 1997.

Falchuk was married to fellow television producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk and they had two children together.