Hamptons Food Artist Creates Art Masterpieces on Oreos

by Oliver Peterson

Oreos are addictive and delicious, but Bridgehampton food artist Harley Langberg has taken his love of milk’s favorite cookie from his palate to his…palette. Since 2013, Langberg has been creating art out of food, photographing it and posting the arresting images on his @harleysfood_art Instagram account.

Whether he’s making celebrity portraits, pop culture icons, images from new and classic films, or commemorating holidays or anniversaries, Oreos have always played a large part in the artist’s overall body of work. Some of our favorite pieces of this edible Oreo art feature detailed recreations of masterpieces made by artists throughout history, such as Rene Magritte, Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Edvard Munch, Pablo Picasso, Michelangelo, Jan Vermeer, Piet Mondrian, Keith Haring, Banksy, Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and others.

Take a look at Langberg’s masterworks on a variety of flavored Oreos below, then check out his Instagram account (@harleysfood_art) or website, harleysfoodart.com, to see the wide range of Oreo art and other food creations that have earned him corporate sponsorships, commissions and more than 36,000 followers!