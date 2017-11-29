Hamptons Holiday Dining & Restaurant Guide: 2017 Edition

by Dan's Papers

Ho ho holidays, the South Fork has it all—from soup to nuts! Don’t believe us? Feast your eyes on this list featuring some of our Hamptons dining and restaurant favorites for the festive season.

1 North Steakhouse (1northsteakhouse.com, 631-594-3419, Steak & Seafood) of Hampton Bays serves lunch and dinner, with daily specials including the popular Wednesday “Date Night,” which includes two entrées and a bottle of wine.

75 Main (75main.com, 631-283-7575, Italian & American) in Southampton is a popular restaurant and nightclub featuring an innovative menu and an ever-rotating list of house specialties.

1770 House (1770house.com, 631-324-1770, American) in East Hampton specializes in elegant American fare and it offers a more casual menu in the downstairs tavern.

The American Hotel (theamericanhotel.com, 631-725-3535, American/French), expertly marries American and French dishes. The luxurious dining room is set inside the charming historic hotel, built in 1846.

For more than 35 years Baby Moon has been serving the freshest seafood and Southern Italian dishes, and its new management promises to keep it true to its roots. 238 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6350, babymoon-restaurant.com.

The restaurant at Baron’s Cove (baronscove.com, 631-725-2010, American), the Sag Harbor resort, offers classic, all-American dining including surf and turf, burgers and fresh seafood from executive chef Matty Boudreau.

Bell & Anchor (bellandanchor.com, 631-725-3400, Seafood) in Sag Harbor offers fresh oysters, seafood platters, lobster, surf & turf and views of the bay.

Bobby Van’s (bobbyvans.com, 631-537-0590, Steak and Seafood) in Bridgehampton has steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Westhampton Beach’s Boom Burger (boomburgerwhb.com, 631-998-4663, American), serves hot-wings-burgers-and-fries fare.

Bring your own bottle of vino to the Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant (bridgehamptoninn.com or call 631-537-3660) on Sundays and imbibe sans corkage fee! The dinner menus change bi-weekly and with the season, featuring the best available locally gathered ingredients. Each week the menu serves a form of duck and fish, an iteration of the fritter—lobster, artichoke, zucchini—and cheeses found at Loaves & Fishes Food Store on cheese stones.

Experience “a new world of possibility” at Centro Restaurant in Hampton Bays, a trattoria and bar. 336 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com.

A Noyack favorite, The Coast Grill (thecoastgrill.com, 631-283-2277, seafood), is a modern harbor-front restaurant, specializing in seafood.

Overlooking the Shinnecock Canal, Hampton Bays’ Cowfish (cowfishrestaurant.com, 631-594-3868, American) offers small plates, brunch, dinner and sushi.

For upscale Tuscan fare served in a casual space head to Dopo La Spiaggia (dopolaspiaggia.com, 631-725-7009) at 6 Bay Street, Sag Harbor or 31 Race Lane in East Hampton.

Edgewater (edgewaterrestaurant.com, 631-723-2323, Italian) in Hampton Bays serves up large portions of unique Italian dishes and spectacular views of Shinnecock Bay.

Perennial favorite, Espresso Da Asporto (espressodaasporto.com, 631-725-5668, Italian), has settled in nicely to its cozy home at 2 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

With locations in Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Southampton, Sag Harbor and at the café inside the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, the Golden Pear Café (goldenpearcafe.com, 631-283-8900, Café) has become a Hamptons classic known for their coffee and artful panini.

Gurney’s Montauk (scarpettarestaurants.com, gurneysmontauk.com, 631-668-2345), the resort and seawater spa, has several dining options. LDV Hospitality and Gurney’s present Scarpetta Beach, a sister restaurant to the Italian eatery in the Meatpacking District. Tillie’s, a casual dining spot, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus brunch on Sundays. An Italian-style coffee bar, Corso Coffee, is open in the Gurney’s lobby.

With locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton and the newest location in Aquebogue, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-726-2633, Café/Mexican) serves some of the Hamptons best coffee. The Water Mill location features a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor garden seating.

Jean-Georges At Topping Rose House (toppingrosehouse.com, 631-537-0870, American) is a casually elegant restaurant that celebrates the seasons, presenting farm-to-table cuisine using ingredients grown in the property’s one-acre garden and sourced from the area’s fishermen and farmers.

Thierry Gelormini’s French bistro Le Charlot (lecharlot.us, 631-353-3222, French), in Southampton, is the East End outpost of the flagship restaurant on the Upper East Side. Enjoy classics like steak au poivre while people-watching from one of the restaurant’s sidewalk tables.

East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s (nickandtonis.com, 631-324-3550, Italian) serves stylish plates, which rotate seasonally.

If French food is more your style, head to Pierre’s in Bridgehampton (pierresbridgehampton.com, 631-537-5110, French), where chef Pierre Weber creates French dishes specializing in local seafood. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Pierre’s also has a gourmet patisserie in the front with such delectable treats as brioches, croissants and homemade ice cream.

The food at Red|Bar Brasserie (redbarbrasserie.com, 631-283-0704, French) is an inspired balance of French influence and local bounty.

Rumba (rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544, Seafood/Caribbean) in Hampton Bays serves eclectic, inspired island cuisine, as it harnesses the casual fun of the Caribbean. Come for the food, stay for the rum bar.

Sazz (saazindian.com, 631-259-2222, Indian) is a great casual option for traditional Indian plates, smoothies and cocktails in a comfortable space. Don’t forget about the all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, easily the best dollar per delicious meal on the East End.

The Southampton Publick House (publick.com, 631-283-2800) in the former Driver’s Seat restaurant space at 62 Jobs Lane in Southampton, serves up great beers and offers a full menu.

Southampton Social Club (southamptonsocialclub.com, 631-287-1400, American) has wide appeal, serving innovative cuisine in style, featuring late-night DJs and bottle service. A short walk from Southampton’s train station.

The Springs Tavern features American pub-style fare executed by Chef Michael Ruggiero, a veteran of numerous celebrated East End restaurants. Live music contributes to the fun atmosphere. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com.

Suki Zuki (631-726-4600, Japanese) is a true Water Mill gem, as the crowds will indicate. The excellent sushi bar is sure to delight, with the “Tuna Fish Sandwich” being a local favorite.

The Swallow is a bird that chooses a mate for life and returns home every year. Swallow East Restaurant (swalloweastrestaurant.com, 631-668-8344) opened in the summer of 2012 in Montauk with the philosophy of great food, great service, and great atmosphere. The menu consists of New American Small Plates.

Tutto Il Giorno (tuttoilgiorno.com, 631-377-3611, Italian) in Southampton is known for its innovative Italian dishes and it boasts a cozy interior space.

For updated Mexican dishes served in rustic-chic quarters with a patio and a well-stocked tequila bar, head over to Union Cantina (unioncantina.net, 631-377-3500) at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton.

The Village Gormet Cheese Shop (villagecheeseshoppe.com, 631-283-6949, Specialty/Gourmet), in Southampton specializes in artisan cheeses but also serves coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and gourmet olive oils, pastas, teas and sweets.

Wölffer Kitchen (wolfferkitchen.com, 631-725-0101, American) features a local, seasonal food ethic, serving locally made artisanal wines, beers and spirits. Owned and operated by Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-owners, Wölffer Kitchen is the ﬁrst winery-owned restaurant in the Hamptons. Wölffer Estate winemaker and partner Roman Roth advises on the wine list. Additional location in Amagansett. Read about their sister restaurant on page 45.